Old Town Lonsdale Businesses meets on a monthly basis at Quilting by the Hearth. At its December meeting, the group discussed the rack card it plans to distribute as well as event ideas for 2020. Pictured clockwise from left are Lisa Strawhacker, Cindy Furrer, Lisa Klossner, Joy Cherney and Dr. Bill Lieske. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)