A lot can be accomplished on Lonsdale’s Main Street.
Residents can get their dog groomed at Pet Perfect Grooming, go in for a haircut at Salon 146, get their keys copied at Ace Hardware and buy women’s clothing at The Teal Magnolia.
Lisa Strawhacker, owner of Quilting by the Hearth, said a number of local businesses have mentioned a desire to see more enthusiasm generated around the city’s Main Street. It’s the reason why she’s part of a new group that meets on a monthly basis.
Joy Cherney spearheaded the effort, now called the Old Town Lonsdale Businesses. Participants began meeting in September at Quilting by the Hearth and held their most recent meeting Dec. 18.
“We want Main Street to survive,” said Dr. Bill Lieske, owner of Lonsdale Chiropractic.
Added Strawhacker: “We want people to know we have a lot of very unique things [on Main Street] people don’t know about.”
Although many of the group’s most active members are not Lonsdale natives, they’ve grown to recognize the value of the Main Street area by working in the downtown for a number of years. Recognizing that some residents may instead travel to surrounding areas to shop at places they consider familiar, the group wants to draw attention to the offerings right in Lonsdale.
Interest in the group has fluctuated since its first meeting, which attracted representatives of around 20 businesses. A smaller group of five gathered for the December meeting, including Cherney, Strawhacker, Lieske, Cindy Furrer of Five-Star Embroidery and certified massage therapist Lisa Klossner of Lonsdale Chiropractic.
The group’s first project is to release rack cards that lists any Lonsdale Main Street business that wants to be included. Strawhacker has already designed the format, and Cherney has reached out to Lonsdale Main Street businesses to gauge their interest in the cards.
After completing the cards and having them printed, the group plans to distribute them at a wide variety of locations, including libraries, gas stations, clinics, hotels, salons, legions and dance studios. That doesn’t just include Lonsdale, but surrounding communities as well. To monitor the number of cards being taken from the racks, the group discussed the possibility of retail businesses offering free small gifts to those with cards. Those gifts, said Strawhacker, could be magnets, pins, or other promotional items.
As its next order of business, the group wants to plan a personal event to raise awareness of Old Town Lonsdale Businesses. Members discussed possible ideas for 2020, like hosting a Leap Year event Feb. 29 or waiting until May Day.
To increase its social media platform, the group also has a Facebook page in the making.
Apart from raising awareness of what Lonsdale Main Street offers today, another goal of the group is to draw awareness of the downtown’s history. To get started, the group invited local historians Jean Palma, Fritz Duban and Steve Vosejpka to share their knowledge at the January Old Town Lonsdale Businesses meeting.
“I feel like every time we take a step, the other businesses see we’re not just sitting around talking … but actually doing something,” said Cherney.