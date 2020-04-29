Residents struggling financially due to the novel coronavirus will get a short reprieve this year when tax time rolls around.
Both the Rice and Dakota County Boards of Commissioners this week agreed to waive some penalties for first half property taxes due May 15. While the May 15 deadline is set in state statute and can’t be modified by boards of commissioners, the boards can adjust penalties for late tax payments.
Rice County taxpayers who pay in full by July 30 won’t be penalized, following board action Tuesday.
In Dakota County, taxpayers have until July 15, but only for non-escrowed residential, agricultural, vacant rural, open space, apartment, commercial and industrial property. Taxes paid through an escrow service, and properties classified as utility, railroad, machinery and transmission lines are excluded from the waiver.
Anyone paying their taxes after those dates will be subject to customary penalties.
Rice County Property Tax Administrator Denise Anderson recommended the modification to her board, noting that some area residents have been hit hard financially by the coronavirus, and that this temporary reprieve could give those in need some breathing room.
For others, she asked that they make payments on time.
“All that can pay, please pay, because the schools, the cities and the need your tax dollars,” she said.
Dakota County, in a new release, made a similar statement: “Property owners who are able to pay their property taxes by the due date are encouraged to do so to help support county, school and city responses to COVID-19.”
The Steele County Board of Commissioners approved a similar resolution earlier this month.