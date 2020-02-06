Reading the State of the City is one way to gain knowledge of Lonsdale, but for those who would rather hear the report delivered in person, the Chamber of Commerce has an appropriate event in store.
For the second year in a row, Mayor Tim Rud will deliver his State of the City address in conjunction with a Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce luncheon. This year’s State of the City luncheon is at noon Feb. 27 at the Lonsdale Public Library.
Chamber Executive Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp invites Chamber members and non-Chamber members to attend the lunch, which is sponsored by Steele-Waseca Cooperative Electric. The event is free to members, and non-members will be charged $10 per person.
Seating is limited at the library, so attendees may RSVP by contacting the Chamber of Commerce at 507-744-4962 by Feb. 25.
For those interested but unable to attend, Lonsdale Telephone and Video Ventures will broadcast the State of the City address live for viewing on Channel 1. The speech will be aired throughout March on the same channel for later viewing. Residents may also pick up hard copies of the State of the City address at Lonsdale City Hall or the Chamber of Commerce office. Electronic copies will be available upon request.
In addition to Rud’s address, Gutzke-Kupp will provide a brief update on the Spring into Lonsdale business showcase the Chamber will host May 14 outside Mackenthun's Fine Foods. Like other Chamber lunches, the event also serves as a time for business owners and employees to network.
Lunch and Learn events are nothing new for the Lonsdale Chamber, but incorporating the State of the City into one of the annual lunches is a newer idea.
“It’s kind of nice for the community to be able to hear directly from the mayor and learn about all the projects we did and projected projects and events for 2020,” Gutzke-Kupp said.
Rud added the State of the City address was previously only published in the newspaper, but the in-person delivery gives residents the option to learn more details by asking questions rather than reading a lengthy report.
“Last year when Shanna started it, it turned out to be very successful,” Rud said. “There were a lot of people with a lot of good questions.”
Rud said the event is informative to residents and an opportunity to learn more about each city department’s goals and visions for 2020.
“I certainly encourage all the Chamber members to attend,” Rud said. “Shanna’s done a really good job with the Chamber, and I think it’s a really good time to gain knowledge of the city.”