Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, the Tri-City United High School robotics team advancing to state Jan. 30 and 31, is a freshman-dominated group that’s energetic and motivated.
“I like the creativity and how you can express yourself with the team members,” said Calvin Rozeboom, a first-time robotics member. “We’re like one big family.”
Jameson Fonseca, another member, added that he likes the tournaments because they’re fun and challenging, and he also likes watching the other teams compete.
Of the nine students on the team, only three have competed in robotics before. Few expected to compete at the state level, but now that it’s in their future, team manager Alex Matchinski said he’d like to place in the top 30 and possibly make it to the elimination round.
At its regional championship meet in Austin, the team earned the Excellence Award, a prize given to a team that received high rankings in various categories without placing first. The Excellence Award is an automatic ticket to the state contest.
Each year, a different task challenges robotics teams to design their machines accordingly, whether that means flipping cones or moving objects from one location to another. For this years’ challenge, teams have been programming their robots, and driving them, to stack blocks in a tower and also in the four corners of the arena to earn points.
Robotics teams have drivers that navigate the robot on the playing field, but for the autonomous portion of the round, the robot needs to move on its own.
“Our autonomous programming has been a strong spot all year,” said Matchinski, who serves as team manager, driver, programmer and field re-setter.
During the qualifiers, each robotics team pairs up with another team at random to form an alliance. A team’s alliance can make or break their final ranking, but Matchinski said his team “lucked out” with a strong alliance at the Austin contest.
After each tournament, teams may adjust their robot to improve its performance.
“We want to change the design so Matchinski can’t loosen screws while driving,” said Cole Walters, head builder for the team.
Calvin Rozeboom, who manages the wires for the robot, said he’d also like to adjust the wires for better navigation.
Aside from participating in the state contest, the team also earned rights to compete at the U.S. Opener at Council Bluffs, Iowa, from April 2 through 4. This contest is more “for fun,” said Matchinski, where the state contest could result in advancement to the world tournament.
“I think overall we’re all super excited we got to go to state and nationals,” said Tyler Glockner, a team builder.
Robotics supervisors John Head and Luke Fleck coached four teams this year, but Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots is the only team advancing to state.
“It’s nice seeing a freshman team making it as far as they did,” said Fleck. “They’re very goal-oriented and motivated. I’m excited to see how they do at state and the U.S. Opener.”