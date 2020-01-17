Lonsdale, MN (55046)

Today

Snow likely. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow likely. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low 21F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.