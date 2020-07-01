The 2020 Lonsdale Ambassadors were crowned Aug. 3, 2019 and will each continue their reign for another year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pictured front from left: Little Ambassadors Destiny Grant and Isabella Ohmann David. Back: Junior Ambassador Jules Rotter, Miss Ambassador Morgan Kes, Miss Ambassador Alexis Gramley, Miss Lonsdale Brittany Williams, Miss Ambassador Reagan Gaul and Junior Ambassador Kirra Flicek. (Photo courtesy of Karmin Stanley)