Voters in Rice County's 14 townships will have the opportunity to select representative at the upcoming township elections Tuesday, March 8. 

Absentee voting runs through March 7. Residents can vote absentee weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., also at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW in Faribault.

Running for office are:

Bridgewater

Supervisor Seat B: Andrew Ebling

Vote from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 500 Railway St, Dundas.

Cannon City

Clerk: Marilyn Caron

Supervisor: Laura Grabinger

Supervisor: Eric Schweisthal

Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4490 Crystal Lake Trail, Faribault.

Erin

Clerk: Sharon Kaisershot

Supervisor: David Ceplecha

Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 12378 Independence Ave., Lonsdale.

(Element5 Digital/Unsplash photo)

Forest

Clerk: Ashley Anderson

Supervisor: Ronald Gernandt

Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 3625 Millersburg Boulevard, Faribault.

Morristown

Clerk: Dawn Nuetzman

Supervisor: Dennis Schmidtke

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 402 Division St. S, Morristown.

Northfield

Clerk: Diane Lyman

Supervisor: Brian Peterson

Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 10901 Jacobs Ave., Northfield.

Richland

Clerk: Bob Sommers

Supervisor: Jim Donkers

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9985 240th St. E, Faribault.

Shieldsville

Clerk: Susan Ceplecha-Novak

Supervisor: Dale Kuchinka

Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 7250 154th St., Faribault.

Walcott

Clerk: Benet Freund

Supervisor: Donald Novak

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4020 240th St E., Faribault.

Warsaw

Clerk: Michele Voegele

Supervisor: Ryan Witte

Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 22955 Dalton Ave, Faribault,

Webster (Precincts 1 and 2)

Supervisor: Lawrence McFadden

Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4175 Delano Ave, Webster.

Wells

Clerk: James Zahn

Supervisor: Richard Cap

Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 18400 Roberds Lake Boulevard, Faribault.

Wheatland

Clerk: James Duban

Supervisor: Brian Pieper

Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9641 50th St W, Veseli.

Wheeling

Clerk: Rebecca Vergin

Supervisor: Duane Bailey

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 8492 Nerstrand Boulevard, N

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments