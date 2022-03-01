spotlight Township elections take place March 8 Philip Weyhe Philip Weyhe Author facebook Author twitter Author email Mar 1, 2022 Mar 1, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Voters in Rice County's 14 townships will have the opportunity to select representative at the upcoming township elections Tuesday, March 8. Absentee voting runs through March 7. Residents can vote absentee weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., also at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW in Faribault.Running for office are:BridgewaterSupervisor Seat B: Andrew EblingVote from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 500 Railway St, Dundas.Cannon CityClerk: Marilyn CaronSupervisor: Laura GrabingerSupervisor: Eric SchweisthalVote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4490 Crystal Lake Trail, Faribault.ErinClerk: Sharon KaisershotSupervisor: David CeplechaVote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 12378 Independence Ave., Lonsdale.(Element5 Digital/Unsplash photo)ForestClerk: Ashley AndersonSupervisor: Ronald GernandtVote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 3625 Millersburg Boulevard, Faribault.MorristownClerk: Dawn NuetzmanSupervisor: Dennis SchmidtkeVote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 402 Division St. S, Morristown.NorthfieldClerk: Diane LymanSupervisor: Brian PetersonVote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 10901 Jacobs Ave., Northfield.RichlandClerk: Bob SommersSupervisor: Jim DonkersVote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9985 240th St. E, Faribault.ShieldsvilleClerk: Susan Ceplecha-NovakSupervisor: Dale KuchinkaVote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 7250 154th St., Faribault.WalcottClerk: Benet FreundSupervisor: Donald NovakVote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4020 240th St E., Faribault.WarsawClerk: Michele VoegeleSupervisor: Ryan WitteVote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 22955 Dalton Ave, Faribault,Webster (Precincts 1 and 2)Supervisor: Lawrence McFaddenVote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4175 Delano Ave, Webster.WellsClerk: James ZahnSupervisor: Richard CapVote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 18400 Roberds Lake Boulevard, Faribault.WheatlandClerk: James DubanSupervisor: Brian PieperVote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9641 50th St W, Veseli.WheelingClerk: Rebecca VerginSupervisor: Duane BaileyVote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 8492 Nerstrand Boulevard, N Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vote Election Township Politics Absentee Voter Rice County Opportunity Philip Weyhe St. Peter Herald, Waseca County News and Le Sueur County News managing editor. Email at editor@stpeterherald.com. Call at 507-931-8567. Author facebook Author twitter Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Highway 19 open house planned Lonsdale close to breaking ground on street improvements Montgomery's Czech Masopust returns for 22nd year New look for Lonsdale Area News-Review starts in March County approves solar fields near Northfield Voluntary Subscription Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Lonsdale Area News Review Weekly Newsletter Delivered Tuesday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists