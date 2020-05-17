New Prague resident Tony Johnson is expected to be approved as the next principal at Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School.
TCU Superintendent Teri Preisler made the announcement in her weekly memo to the School Board and district staff.
"I am pleased to announce that after a lengthy night of interviews by a TCU Lonsdale staff, parent, School Board, administrator representative team, reference checks and finalist interview process, we have offered our position of TCU Lonsdale Principal to Mr. Tony Johnson," Preisler wrote.
Johnson has served in the Shakopee School District since 2017, for one year as an instructional coach and two as an elementary level dean of students. He previously worked for the Ankeny, Iowa, school district as an instruction coach and middle school special education teacher. He also coached several sports while working in the district.
He holds an elementary education and special education degree and a reading endorsement.
Preisler plans to recommend Johnson's hire to the TCU School Board during a special May 26 meeting prior to the evening's work session.
Johnson will take over for current principal, Mollie Meyer, who accepted an elementary school principalship with the Mankato school district in April.