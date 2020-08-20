Kids will be going back to school this fall, but how many days they’re at school will depend on whether they attend the elementary school or middle and high school. On Aug. 17, the Tri-City United School Board approved in-person/hybrid learning plans for students.
A 4-3 majority on the School Board approved a learning plan which includes in-person learning for students pre-K-6 and hybrid learning for grades 7-12.
In the in-person model, elementary students will report to school every day with a number of added safety precautions. Distancing 6 feet apart will not be mandatory, but students will be reminded to be aware of social distancing. Mask will still be mandatory under state executive order, and other safety measures, such as staggered dismissals, multiple entrances and exits and more frequent cleanings, will be implemented.
Students will stay in the same classroom for most subjects, such specialized courses like art, music and technology. Rather than students traveling to different classes, teachers will come to their students. Physical education is an exception, and the school plans to have P.E. courses outside as much as possible or in the gymnasium.
“It's normal school with a lot of safety measures being taken,” said Superintendent Lonnie Seifert. “Otherwise, it’s pretty normal.”
Grades 7-8 will be separated into two groups on a five-period block schedule under a hybrid model. One group would attend school in person every Monday and Wednesday, while the other group would attend every Tuesday and Thursday. When not in school, students will be distance learning from home. On Fridays, the groups would alternate schedules so that each group is in the building every other Friday. Groups will be broken up in such a way that students in blended families will be attending school on the same days.
High school students in grades 9-12 will also be split up into two groups under a hybrid model. Like the middle school, groups will be in school on either Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday while alternating Fridays. The 7 period class schedule will remain the same and students that require special services may receive individualized schedules.
The hybrid model will come with some minor changes to class spaces. Study halls will be combined in the commons to allow one teacher to watch multiple study halls. ESL will be moved to the choir room and choir and band classes will be relocated to allow for 12 feet of social distancing. Art classes will remain in the same room, but the room will be restructured to allow for proper social distancing.
Distance learning is an option for those who request it, but because TCU teachers are faced with a full schedule, full distance learning would be managed by an online facilitator, chosen from TCU staff, and instruction would come from a private company hired by the school. For the whole year, a class of 23 students in 12 classes each would cost the school $20,000. Classes would be specialized to reflect TCU curriculum, and students enrolled in the program would still be considered TCU students. The district has requested that families that opt for distance learning commit to nine weeks of it.
Reactions to the learning plan by the TCU School Board were mixed. Krista Goettl expressed her preference for an all hybrid model, rather than moving elementary students into in-person learning because of the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m still leaning toward the hybrid for all with the understanding that there are so many unknowns out there,” said Goettl. “I appreciate all the work that went into all the planning; there is just something in my gut that says, 'Why would we go to that right away if we know that it’s going to make us go back to distance learning?'"
Ashley Rosival expressed similar concerns. Rosival noted that, in a survey, 90% of parents were comfortable with hybrid learning over distance learning, and Rosival believed that a hybrid model could do significantly more to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“If I were a staff member, and I had to manage masks, I had to teach hand hygiene, I had to distance, I had to manage that with 30 plus students, not to say it couldn't be done, I just think the risks are much higher when you have a higher number,” said Rosival. “If it were halved, I think that mitigates some of the risk. You would have more time to focus on those kids.”
Other members of the board expressed confidence in the in-person elementary model. School Board Chair Marsha Franek believed that it was important for students to have the consistency provided by an in-person model.
“I feel that we need to get these kids in school, we need to have some stability and knowing that things can change in a week or two's time, we can fall back on our hybrid plan,” said Franek. “I think our numbers allow us to do what we need to do, and our admin team is confident in our staff to do what we need to do and do it well.”
Kevin Huber also supported the in-person learning for elementary students, noting that families did not have to attend school in person if they felt uncomfortable.
“In my opinion, we can’t let the unknowns direct our path,” said Huber. “You have to keep in mind that whatever decision we make tonight is what we’re offering, but parents still have the option to choose distance learning.”
The learning plan was passed on a narrow 4-3 vote with Michelle Borchardt, Kevin Huber, Josh Buelke and Marsha Franek supporting the plan and Krista Goettl, Ashley Rosival and Dale Buss voting against.