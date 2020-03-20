A woman was injured Friday after she was stepped on by a horse on a farm northeast of Lonsdale.
The 31 year old, who has not been identified, was reportedly moving horses between pastures when one became startled and knocked her to the ground, stepping on her back at about 8:30 a.m. at 4707 Dent Ave., according to the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries deemed not life-threatening, the release states.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Lonsdale police, fire and rescue and Northfield Ambulance on scene.