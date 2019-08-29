It’s a busy time of year for the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf (LAFS), which recently supplied 42 young clients with backpacks, and soon prepares for two of its biggest annual fundraisers.
Every year, LAFS spearheads a program called Project SOS (Support Our Students) for food shelf client families. Parents begin signing up their children for a backpack and school supplies in mid-May, and volunteers then collect supply lists from the schools their clients attend.
“They’re not getting just a bag of generic things, they’re getting things they actually need,” said Heimer. “We also provide the good, quality supplies such as the Crayola brand of crayons, not off-brands that break.”
After volunteers organized the backpacks and supplies, students and their families visited the food shelf on a specific day to pick out their backpacks and supplies. Thirteen more clients than last year received backpacks this summer.
Annual charity golf tournament
Every year, Mackenthun’s Fine Foods sponsors a golf tournament to raise funds for both LAFS and the Montgomery Salvation Army food shelf. The two locations split the proceeds evenly to purchase food for their shelves. Last year, Heimer said LAFS received $2,650 in proceeds from the golf tournament.
This year’s annual golf tournament is Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Willingers Golf Club in Northfield. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with a box lunch, and the four-person scramble shotgun start is at noon. Following the tournament, participants are invited to dinner in the Clubhouse as they hear the raffle results.
Heimer said the Mackenthun’s store in Waconia began the charity golf tournament to sponsor its community food shelf about a decade ago, and the business extended the offering to Lonsdale and Montgomery three years ago.
This year, Heimer said players may participate in games hosted at a few of the holes to earn extra coupons. After players finish golfing, they can place their coupons in various gift boxes to win prizes.
Even non-golfers can help out the food shelves by sponsoring a hole or contributing prizes to the event. In the past, Heimer recalls donations of umbrellas, coolers and even an iPod and wireless headphones. If interested, contact Mackenthun’s Manager Jake Chromy at (507) 744-3400.
Registration for the golf tournament itself is at bit.ly/2ZpdiNZ.
Hunger Uncorked
For the third year in a row, the food shelf holds a fundraiser at Next Chapter Winery in New Prague. This fall’s event is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
“It’s an opportunity for people to come and sip some wine, listen to some music, and bid on a variety of silent auction items,” said Heimer.
All proceeds from Hunger Uncorked go to the LAFS general fund to purchase food for clients. Last year, Heimer said the event raked in $3,000.
Those interested in donating a silent auction item or basket for the event may contact the food shelf at lonsdalefoodshelf@gmail.com or leave a voicemail on the LAFS answering machine at 507-744-5399.
Heimer encourages guests to purchase tickets in advance so volunteers can determine an accurate headcount for appetizers and wine. Tickets are available to purchase on the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf Facebook page, at bit.ly/2NEr60c, or at Trondhjem Lutheran Church.
“The Lonsdale Area Food Shelf would like to thank the Lonsdale community for their continued support of the food shelf,” said Heimer. “Without the help of the community and their support, we would not be able to offer what we do.”