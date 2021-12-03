After over a year-long hiatus on indoor, in-person events, the Lonsdale Library is preparing new activities that adults and kids can enjoy.
From 6-7 p.m., Dec. 9, the library hosts a cookie decorating class for adults, taught by library shelver Lois Tuma. Tuma has years of experience decorating desserts for her kids and neighbors from her time as a stay at home mom.
“I enjoy doing it. It’s fun to take a plain something and create it up a little bit, make it more personal,” said Tuma. “I don’t consider myself a teacher but I thought we would get eight other people together and I’ll show them what I’ve learned over the years.”
Tuma hopes to share how to make more detailed designs such as a decorated tree or a snowflake pattern.The class size is limited to eight adults or teens with a parent present and is one of the first events being hosted at the Lonsdale Library since reinstating indoor events.
“Fingers crossed that we get to keep doing in person stuff,” said Library Director Marguerite Moran. “It is so nice to see people’s faces again.”
Over the summertime, the Lonsdale Library was hosting its regular events like story time outdoors, but starting in September, story times were allowed to move back into the building. Recently, the library has also resumed its indoor adult book group.
Lonsdale Library’s first big in-person event since moving activities back indoors was its Halloween Party. It featured a mad scientist lab as well as an indoor amusement park with mini-golf, boo bowling and a game of Pin the Alien on the Spaceship. There was also crafts for kids and trivia for adults.
More in-person events are coming down the pipeline. On Dec. 28, the Lonsdale Library will have a stuffed animal sleepover. Young kids can drop off their favorite stuffed animals at a special bedtime story time at 6:30 p.m. The stuffed animals will stay together in the library overnight. When the kids come back the next morning, they can pick up breakfast and see what their stuffed animal has been up to at the sleepover.
“The kids will bring in their best friend and we’ll put a little tag on them with what the animal’s anime is and who they belong to,” said Moran. “Then they’ll all have adventures without their kids overnight.”
On top of these events, the Lonsdale Library is staying busy planning events over the next few months. Be on the lookout for a Lonsdale Library escape room in January and a used book sale in February.
“I know Marguerite, Penny, Susan and Darlene have worked to come up with different ideas and Susan is always working on story times to get in with the children,” said Moran. “I just sit in awe watching Marguerite, Penny, Susan and Darlene and they’re constantly coming up with different ideas of how we can let people know what our library can do.”