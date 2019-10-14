Devout Titans supporters braved the cold winds Friday, Oct. 11 to attend the Tri-City United homecoming parade, an annual tradition.

After making its way through Montgomery and Le Center, the entourage of staff and students concluded its route along Main Street in Lonsdale.

The Lonsdale Police Department led the train of participants through town, followed by the TCU High School band and cheer squad. TCU Lonsdale students decked out in blue and white attire for the event, though winter jackets concealed some of their Titans gear. The grade school children carried signs they designed themselves, heralding support for their school.

TCU parade 1.jpg

Following the police squad, the TCU High School band kicked off the homecoming parade with the school song. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
TCU parade 2.jpg

The TCU High School band makes its way along Lonsdale Main Street during the homecoming parade. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
TCU parade 5.jpg

The TCU High School cheerleaders made their way throughout the district to march in the homecoming parade. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
TCU parade 11.jpg

Titan students like Samuel Utecht made their own posters to show support of their school in the homecoming parade. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

The 2019 TCU Homecoming court also made an appearance in the parade. King Ryan Smith and Queen Keilee Westlie, and each of the candidate pairs, rode through the streets via vehicles with fall athletes and captains walking close behind.

TCU parade 6.jpg

TCU Homecoming King Ryan Smith and Queen Keilee Westlie made an appearance in the parade. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
TCU parade 10.jpg

TCU 2019 homecoming candidates Geena Ehlers and Mateo Alonso rode in the district parade Oct. 11. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

The parade concluded homecoming festivities during the school day, but later the Titans football team took on the Belle Plaine Tigers and TCU students finished the night with the homecoming dance.

