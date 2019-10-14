Devout Titans supporters braved the cold winds Friday, Oct. 11 to attend the Tri-City United homecoming parade, an annual tradition.
After making its way through Montgomery and Le Center, the entourage of staff and students concluded its route along Main Street in Lonsdale.
The Lonsdale Police Department led the train of participants through town, followed by the TCU High School band and cheer squad. TCU Lonsdale students decked out in blue and white attire for the event, though winter jackets concealed some of their Titans gear. The grade school children carried signs they designed themselves, heralding support for their school.
The 2019 TCU Homecoming court also made an appearance in the parade. King Ryan Smith and Queen Keilee Westlie, and each of the candidate pairs, rode through the streets via vehicles with fall athletes and captains walking close behind.
The parade concluded homecoming festivities during the school day, but later the Titans football team took on the Belle Plaine Tigers and TCU students finished the night with the homecoming dance.