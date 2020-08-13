Candidate filings for New Prague and Tri-City United School Boards concluded Aug. 11, leaving a couple months for voters to consider their options before the Nov. 3 election.
The TCU School Board has three available seats to fill this election season. Board members Krista Goettl, Ashley Rosival and Kevin Huber will conclude their four-year terms, and only Huber has filed for re-election.
In addition to one incumbent, two newcomers filed for candidacy this month. Trevor Houn, of Montgomery, filed for candidacy Aug. 6 and Chris Vlasak, of Lonsdale, filed Aug. 11.
Four New Prague School Board members complete their four-year terms this year, leaving four open seats. Board members Matthew Goldade, Dennis Havlicek and Kim Holden and Chair Jeanne Kubes each filed as incumbents. Newcomer Daniel Call also filed for candidacy Aug. 11.
Additional information about these candidates will be published in future editions.