Adams Publishing Group, the parent company of the Lonsdale Area News-Review and its sister papers in the region, has announced the appointment of Tom Kelling as group advertising director of APG Media of Southern Minnesota.
Kelling, who joined the company Jan. 27, brings years of advertising experience to APG.
In this role, Kelling will lead the advertising sales and support team for APG Media of Southern Minnesota operations, which includes the News-Review, Faribault Daily News, Owatonna Peoples’ Press, Waseca County News, Northfield News, St. Peter Herald, Lonsdale Area News-Review, Le Sueur County News and The Kenyon Leader. He will work from the Owatonna office.
"I am thrilled to have someone with Tom’s experience join the Adams’ Southern Minnesota team." said Steve Fisher, APG Media of Southern Minnesota regional president. "I am confident that our APG associates and customers will value his ideas and authentic enthusiasm."
Kelling has held several advertising leadership positions prior to joining APG Media of Southern Minnesota. Most recently, Kelling, who has a bachelor's in communication and media studies from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, was multimedia sales manager at the Quad City Times in Davenport, Iowa.
He oversaw classified advertising for the Quad City Times’ strategic business unit as well as a team of retail representatives for the Moline Dispatch. Prior to that, Kelling spent five years as the multi-platform sales manager at the Peoria (Illinois) Journal Star. For nearly seven years, he was the advertising director of the Quincy (Illinois) Herald-Whig, and also held the advertising director’s position at the Kokomo (Indiana) Tribune.
Kelling has earned professional and training certification for advertising and internet marketing from Market Motive.
"I am looking forward to working with businesses throughout the southern Minnesota region," said Kelling, adding that he and his family "appreciate opportunities to volunteer to help local organizations achieve their goals."
Kelling and his wife, Liz, have two daughters.