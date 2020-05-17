Tri-City United seniors will now "graduate" as initially planned — sort of — on May 29.
In a letter to graduates and seniors, TCU Principal Alan Fitterer said that the cap and gown provider is now able to fulfill the district's order so student can receive their diplomas on the originally scheduled date. Cap and gown pickup is set for Tuesday, with the graduates getting a 5-minute time slot Friday to receive their diplomas.
The district also hopes to have an in-person ceremony on July 31, should coronavirus-relate restrictions be lifted.
The text of Fitterer's letter is as follows:
On Wednesday evening we received wonderful news from our National Recognition Products rep Wendy Atherton that due to MDE guidelines shared out on Friday, May 8 concerning graduation ceremonies, some high schools do not need their caps & gowns in May, thus our TCU order was moved up in the production schedule in the NRP White Bear Lake, MN facility! This means that we will have TCU caps & gowns onsite at TCU HS ready for our Class of 2020 curbside pick-up Celebration on Tuesday, May 26 (instead of June 1 as was previously shared out this past Saturday). We have scheduled 2 time slots for this Celebration to happen: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m..
Each Titan senior will need to pull up curbside to pick-up his or her own cap & gown and must be in his/her own vehicle; meaning no vehicles with more than 1 Titan senior in it. 1 vehicle per Titan senior will be allowed at TCU HS for this Celebration. Parents/guardians (could also pick up one’s senior Titan cap & gown if the senior is unable to do so on the 26), siblings, etc. are welcome to be in that Titan Senior’s vehicle as well to Celebrate the moment! Your health & safety is our #1 focus through this curbside process.
This would also be the time to turn in your Chromebook, textbooks, media center materials/ resources, and other TCU supplies and equipment in your possession. Mr. Eppen will be sending out by email next week to each Titan with his/her list as to what is expected to be returned. This email will also include the map as to the entry point into the high school parking lot and the route to drop items off and to pick up your cap & gown.
TCU High School graduation Moved Back to Friday, May 29:
Due to having our TCU caps & gowns onsite on May 26, we have now moved our Class of 2020 Graduation experience back to May 29 (from the Plan B date of July 31). Superintendent Dr. Preisler has communicated with the TCU School Board and they are in support of this and the proper process for this change back will occur.
More details will be shared out soon, but the general idea is that each Titan Senior with his/her family will have a scheduled time (every 5 minutes) to enter the outside Performing Arts Center door that leads to the PAC stage and will have his/her moment on stage to pick-up one’s diploma and have pictures taken. TCU will video each Senior in this moment and produce a video recording on a flash drive for all seniors complete with senior speeches, messages from TCU administration, all set to “Pomp and Circumstance.”
2020 Titan graduates will leave the stage with his/her family out the opposite side of the PAC with all health and safety protocols in place and being followed. With each Titan senior’s 5-minute scheduled time, we expect that the whole process for the class of 2020 will take between 10 to 11 hours on Friday, May 29.
Depending on the current governmental, MDE, and local public health COVID-19 guidelines and requirements as of July 31, we are hoping to have an “official” cap toss by the TCU HS Class of 2020 in the football bleachers with proper social distancing that can hopefully happen and be included in the video clip for all of our Titan graduates! More info on this to come this summer.
We at Tri-City United truly hope that these cap & gown and TCU HS Graduation changes are happily accepted by our Titan Senior Class of 2020 and their parents/guardians. We are doing our very best to honor and celebrate this incredible group of young people as each and everyone so deserves!
Thank you.
Mr. Alan R. Fitterer
Principal, Tri-City United High School