Luke Schumacher, left, and Ben Sweers purchased bean bags from the Bag Ladies vendor at the Holy Cross food truck night and posed for a photo after realizing they support rival teams. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

As fewer and fewer days remain before school starts again, it's the usual custom of Holy Cross families to gather outside the Catholic K-8 school for one last summer gathering.

The Carnivorous Plant People set up a vendor tent outside Holy Cross Thursday, Aug. 1 for the school's annual food truck night. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

This annual Family Fun Night typically includes food vendors — Kona Ice, Samurai Teppanyaki, Pizzeria 201 and Roberts BBQ and Grill — but this year, Karen Johnson of the Holy Cross development/marketing team invited craft and market vendors to sell their products.

Samurai Teppanyaki is always a popular food truck vendor at Holy Cross's annual back-to-school gathering. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
Pizzeria 201 of Montgomery once again attended the Holy Cross food vendor event. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Amy Lemke, also a member of the Holy Cross development/marketing team, said vendors signed up to participate up until the day before Family Fun Night. With 15 vendors on the school grounds attracting customers, she said the occasion called for a bigger parking lot.

Not every vendor belonged to the Holy Cross community, and some even traveled quite a ways to set up their stands. Jane Schaus of St. Peter brought her Just Sew Creative products — mittens and American Girl doll clothes — to the vendor night per request of her sister, Sharon Wagner. She also gave away free water for thirsty customers.

Other vendors came from Northfield, New Prague, Lonsdale and other local towns. Some heard about the opportunity because they send their children to Holy Cross, or did so in the past, while others simply read about the vendor fair on social media or heard about it through the grapevine. 

Sisters Creative Touch sold a variety of handmade products at the Holy Cross vendor/food truck event Aug. 1. Their backpacks were made from a wide variety of patterned fabrics. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

"I had a customer ask if I was interested and jumped at the chance," said Kerri Sticha, who sells Boho by KS genuine leather earrings. 

Jane Freeman and Mary Christiansen sold home decor they made, such as mesh wreaths and coasters; LaRissa Wagner's custom-made Ryla Roo signs were for sale at another booth; and Tara Thieling sold Khyla's Creations products like barrettes and headbands. Customers could sample different kinds of bread from Mark and Theresa Duchene's booth or fruit jams at the Bisek Bees table.

Mary Christiansen, left, and Jan Freeman sold products like mesh wreaths and handcrafted coasters for Holy Cross food truck night attendees. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)
Tara Thieling of Lonsdale brought her Khyla's Creations products to the Holy Cross vendor event Aug. 1. This included barrettes, dryer balls, headbands and Tooth Fairy pillows. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

John Weiers sold particularly unique products he made from re-purposed metal, among them a coat rack with car joysticks as hooks.

John Weiers of JDub Metal Werks sold re-purposed metal art, like these Minnesota signs, at the Holy Cross vendor event. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Elizabeth and Sophie Bisek, two of the youngest vendors at the event, sold their Unicorn Slime products made of glue, scented oils, food dye and other miscellaneous ingredients like instant snow, glitter,and clay. 

Sisters Elizabeth, left, and Sophie Bisek sold their own Unicorn Slime made of glue, scented oils, contact solution, baking soda, and a variety of other ingredients during the Holy Cross vendor event. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

Apart from the vendors, the Holy Cross Family Fun Night also introduced a new opportunity in the parking lot. Jeff Belzer Auto Dealer partnered with Holy Cross to offer Ford's Drive 4 UR School program. For every vehicle a member of the community test drove, Ford donated $20 to Holy Cross.

Students also played on the playground, competed with yard Jenga, and colored on the coloring table. To get the students inside the school, the participated in a scavenger hunt in which their teachers marked their card to make them eligible for a grand prize drawing. KCHK Radio was on site for a live broadcast.

Friends, teachers and family members gathered outside Holy Cross for activities, like coloring on the table, during the annual food truck night. Pictured clockwise from left: Anna Havlicek, Kim Juncewski, Maggie Harms and Jada Erickson. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)

"It's bigger this year than past years," noted Julie Sweers, a supporter of Holy Cross. "It's great to see the community come together to support a great school. I love that there's a lot of vendors."

