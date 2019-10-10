Out of an abundance of extreme caution, operations at the New Prague Post Office located at 124 Main St. E will be temporarily suspended due to safety concerns with the building.
This is the second time this year the New Prague Post Office has been relocated. It moved to Belle Plaine for about a week in March over concerns about the replacement of the building's flooring.
Beginning Oct. 11, all operations at the office will be temporarily located to the Belle Plaine Post Office at 233 N. Meridian St., Belle Plaine. Customers may retrieve their P.O. Box mail and notice left items from the Belle Plaine Post Office with photo ID.
The retail hours for Belle Plaine are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Mail and packages that were in the facility at the time of the closure may incur a slight delay; however, postal workers are working diligently to get this process expedited.
New Prague is a leased facility and we will be working with the building owner to mitigate the concerns swiftly.
Customers may also order Stamps by Mail, Stamps by Phone, 1-800-STAMP-24, or online at usps.com, where customers can also ship packages, request a free package pickup – all from the comfort of home.