The Lonsdale Area Food Shelf has changed its method of distribution this month, taking precautions during the COVID-19 outbreak. Volunteers prepackage food for curbside distribution Thursdays, and younger volunteers are needed at this time. Pictured in 2018, Vi Miller, front, and Lucy Kuchinka helped stock the shelves at the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf. (Misty Schwab/Lonsdale News Review)