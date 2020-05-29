JoAnn Erickson and her daughter, Vicky, wanted to see a new restaurant option on Lonsdale Main Street.
They decided they would be the ones to make it happen.
Somethin’ Tasty, a sandwich shop located at 107 Main St. S., is set to open June 8. The new cafe will have 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. hours Monday through Saturday and offer a variety of cold and hot sandwiches.
“The only thing we’re waiting on is the ice cream and coffee machines, but everything else is ready to go,” said JoAnn.
The century-old building, formerly Herda’s Harness Shop, was most recently Michelle’s Coffee Cafe from December 2017 to March 2019. The building has been vacant ever since, and JoAnn and Vicky have decided to leave the interior walls painted orange and yellow.
Before she opened Something For All, another Main Street business in Lonsdale, JoAnn said she worked in food service for most of her life, mainly in the Burnsville area. Vicky has also worked in food service in Lakeville and Elko New Market and previously managed Dominoes.
JoAnn and Vicky will keep Something For All open regular hours while juggling two Main Street businesses. Just the two of them, with assistance from JoAnn’s nephew, will man the cafe as they determine the amount of business the restaurant receives.
Gauging what the community wants is part of JoAnn and Vicky’s business tactic. To figure out the most popular menu items, Vicky said they plan to offer specials on products like teas as a trial and keep the best sellers as regular offerings.
Using local resources is another priority for this mother-daughter pair. Local artists designed the Somethin’ Tasty sign, business cards and menu. European Rotisserie in Le Center will source the coffee, and Lau’s Czech Bakery in New Prague will provide pastries. In the future, JoAnn plans to offer soups in the winter and special sandwiches during Lent.
Customers can order hot sandwiches or customize their own cold sandwiches. Gluten-free bread is available, and customers can request alterations to the hot sandwiches. In the future, JoAnn plans to offer soups in the winter and special sandwiches during Lent.
Beverages on the menu include regular and decaf coffee, lemonade, soda, water, orange juice, hot and cold iced teas and hot chocolate.
JoAnn said the soft serve ice cream at Somethin’ Tasty should be a hit for all ages. Chocolate, vanilla and swirl are the three options, and customers can decide between sundae bowls, waffle cones and cake cones.
With the restaurant opening at 50% capacity in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Somethin’ Tasty will have a couple tables out front. Eventually, JoAnn said they plan to open a patio behind the business. Carry-out menu options will continue even after the restaurant can safely hold larger crowds.
In addition to offering their menu items at the cafe, JoAnn and Vicky also plan to do pop-ups at local vendor markets.
“We pretty much enjoy working together,” said JoAnn.