Daycare providers in the Le Center, Montgomery and Lonsdale area received toys, kits and other gifts from Tri-City United to further child social and motor development.
On Monday, Tri-City United Early Childhood Education hosted an area daycare provider appreciation night in the Le Sueur County Courthouse. Early Learning Coordinator Natalie Eckstein hosted the local meet-and-greet and distributed age-appropriate kits and toys to the providers alongside slices of cake, courtesy of Dianne’s, and prizes.
The appreciation night was paid for through funds from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF). TCU Early Childhood recently received a $20,000 grant from the organization for programming to address kids’ social and emotional needs.
“With COVID things are changing a little bit and we’re finding at school that kids have a higher need for some fine motor practice and social emotional needs,” said Eckstein. “[SMIF] partnered with us and awarded us the grant and part of that was the daycare appreciation giving providers a bag full of goodies and toolkit to work on some of those skills.”
A recent study from Columbia University found that infants born between March and December 2020 scored slightly lower on tests measuring gross motor skills, fine motor skills and social skills when compared to children born before the pandemic.
The goodies distributed to daycare providers included board books for toddlers to teach social skills, balls to support large motor skills, sensory items and playsets.
“Fine motor skills are always important,” said Brenda Kaderlik of Brenda’s Building Blocks Daycare in Montgomery. “Keeping their fingers busy or even just settling them down for quiet time. Fine motor skills are also always good for transitioning to another activity.”
Kaderlik was one of several daycare providers in the Le Center-Montgomery-Lonsdale area to receive the toolkits and tests. Little Learner’s Home Daycare, Welch Daycare, Little Stars Daycare and Patti’s Playhouse of Le Center were also among the providers in attendance.
“The extra tools are nice,” said Kaderlik. “The extra tools are small little things to grab kids attention and new toys are always nice.”
Daycare providers that missed the appreciation night can still receive a goodie bag by contacting Eckstein by phone at 507-364-8116 or email at neckstein@tcu2905.us.
Around half of the SMIF dollars also went toward financing early childhood equipment at Tri-City United. Early Childhood ordered climbers for babies and toddlers, ramps and balls for outdoor play, props like puppets for story time and sensory tables.