Lonsdale Public Library patrons stuck at home without any books can resume their love of reading without browsing the library shelves.
Although librarian Marguerite Moran closed the library on March 18 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she announced a shift to curbside service starting Monday, April 20.
“It was a hard decision,” said Moran. “I think a lot of libraries are facing this dilemma. We don’t want to encourage people to go out unnecessarily, but we want to continue serving our patrons. There definitely was demand.”
Since curbside services began, Moran said roughly half a dozen patrons have picked up reading materials each day. As word gets around, she expects more patrons to use the service.
Patrons may select their items at the Lonsdale Public Library’s online catalogue or call the library during pickup hours to make requests. Library pickup hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays; and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
Patrons must make appointments in advance before picking up their items in the library’s entryway. Librarians will check out materials to the requesting patron, print off the receipt, and attach the patron’s initials to the items. If a patron misses an appointment, they have 10 days to set up a new pickup appointment before the library stops holding their materials.
Librarians are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of both patrons and themselves when handling books. They wear gloves, wash their hands and hold returned items for 24 hours before allowing anyone else to take them home, said Moran. For further safety, she recommends concerned patrons avoid opening their checked out books for 24 to 72 hours after retrieving them from the library lobby. She asks patrons not to risk damaging the books with disinfectants.
Moran said patrons may keep materials as long as they want, and librarians will waive any fines. Due dates for books checked out before the library closed have also been extended.
The check out limits for books and DVDs hasn’t changed, but one potential problem Moran noted is that not all libraries in the SELCO system have curbside services in place. Libraries in Northfield and Scott County have transitioned to curbside services, she said, but a number of libraries in Rice County remain closed. That means patrons might need to wait longer than usual to access popular titles.
The Lonsdale Public Library also has a digital collection, and Moran said SELCO is working to add more titles to this online database.
“It seems to be working so far,” said Moran of the curbside pickup. “We’re also trying to put as much content online and do as much virtually as we can.”