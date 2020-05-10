Since the closure of numerous processing plants where hog farmers typically send their animals, local butcher shops and farmers are experiencing the impact firsthand — especially here in Minnesota, the country’s second-highest pork producing state.
Throughout April, processing plants such as Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, JBS pork plant in Worthington, Comfrey Farm’s Prime Pork plant in Windom and a Tyson Foods plant in Iowa closed/halted operations following COVID-19 outbreaks among workers. Although some recently reopened portions of their plants, there is still an overwhelming number of pigs who grew too large to be processed and were euthanized.
Mike Patterson, who owns a commercial pig farm operation of about 3,000 pigs near Kenyon, says as an industry in the United States (pre-COVID-19) almost 500,000 pigs were harvested per day. The average number from April 26-May 2 was about 285,000. Also that week, Patterson says there was 1 million pigs unable to be harvested, with another 600,000-700,000 the week before.
As of May 5, there were around 2 million hogs needing harvesting. Patterson’s about 1,200 pigs behind.
To make a bad matter worse, harvesting won’t just remain behind schedule, there will be an ever growing number unsaleable hogs even after the plants reopen.
Many farms have started the process of depopulation of market hogs by euthanizing them for rendering (a process that converts waste animal tissue into stable, usable materials), taking them to a landfill (some counties have approved pig disposal at county landfills) or composting them on-site by working with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, to ensure no pollution issues.
All three options with an end result of wasted meat. As a farmer, Patterson says that goes against everything they set out to do. While he has not had to fdo that just yet, he says it’s a “distinct” possibility in the coming weeks.
“…That’s pretty difficult to think about having to do that and it’s big financial hit. We’re trying to do everything we can to avoid that, but if these animals aren’t getting harvested, there’s nowhere to go with them,” said Patterson. “[Farmers are] out here trying to give the animals best care we can and produce a delicious product for consumers’ plates. We do it to feed people, and to see that go to waste is pretty tough.”
To put it in perspective, Patterson says as pigs get bigger, they take up more physical space and gain almost 30 pounds in two weeks.
“Market hogs are ready to go to market, and occupying space that the pigs from the nursery need to go into,” said Patterson of his operation. “We are getting to the point where there’s no physical space to house them.”
The market pigs gained a total of 50 pounds in the three weeks they have been waiting to go to market. From a financial standpoint, once pigs get over 320 pounds, Patterson says they become worth “quite a bit” less, since the equipment and machinery can’t handle an animal that larger.
To help slow the pigs’ growth, Patterson says he’s changed their diets a couple times. This change slows down the growth from 2.5 pounds a day to 1 pound a day. Patterson says that modification has helped.
Locally grown
Patterson is part of a sow/hog cooperative made up of 12 families in the area, who together own sow (mother pig) and nursery facilities.
Patterson received the letter from Smithfield in Sioux Falls announcing its closure on April 11, just four days before they were scheduled to start selling to Smithfield.
Typically by May 6, three weeks later, Patterson would have about 1,200 pigs sold. Instead, they haven’t been able to sell any to Smithfield, forcing him to turn to other options. As a coop, Patterson says some loads of pigs have been sold to other plants, who are also struggling with COVID-19 and aren’t able to be running at full capacity.
However those plants, too, have contracts with other farmers to deliver to those plants.
Patterson says one positive thing about the situation is how they have been able to work with Kenyon Meats and Blondie’s Butcher Shop in Wanamingo to sell some of their pigs. So far between selling to the two local butcher shops, as well as selling them live off the farm for customers to butcher themselves or butcher elsewhere, 200 pigs have been taken out of the 3,000 total. He is hopeful they can get another 200-300 processed over the course of the next month, which might add up to around 400-500.
“We are really grateful for people at both shops that they’ve been able to take some of the excess,” said Patterson. “…It’s been a big blessing to get them out.”
While they sell a handful of pigs locally throughout the year to those who ask for them, Patterson says it’s nowhere near the volume they are selling now. He says the social media response has been “spectacular” as he’s talked to a number of people who are growing concerned with where they will be able to find a meat source.
The silver lining
Patterson considers himself very lucky to have been able to contact Lindsey Fulton, owner of Blondie’s Butcher Shop, at the right time.
That’s the silver lining for Fulton’s business she says, which is usually well into catering season at this time of the year.
Since the weddings and graduation parties she was set to cater have since had to cancel/postpone and the harvest floor was open, they could help local farmers out by getting a little extra hogs out of each pen.
Small butcher shops like Fulton’s and Dan Thomas’ shop, Kenyon Meats, have seen an overwhelming increase in pig harvesting, booking Blondie’s Butcher Shop out to December and Kenyon Meat’s into October-December.
Thomas says they are very busy and are seeing new people come in frequently.
“We are just way busier than we normally are this time of the year,” said Thomas.
Fulton predicts there will be a meat shortage down the line as a way to make up for the millions of pigs that will be lost between Minnesota and Iowa, the nation’s top hog producing state..
“Everybody’s swamped, busy and overworked, I haven’t heard from anyone from other lockers in weeks,” said Fulton. “Everyone is beyond appreciative, even if we are a little delayed in putting orders together. Everyone is going as fast as they can.”
The state of Minnesota has been “really great,” Fulton says, in doing what they can do help out, whether it be helping send an inspector down to the shop “as soon as possible” and allow shops to butcher and sell product as retail in their shop.
According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, establishments in Minnesota’s ‘Equal To’ (E2) program can slaughter animals and process products to sell, distribute and wholesale to any entity within the state of Minnesota.
In the state, there are over 100 shops, which include Blondie’s Butcher Shop and Kenyon Meats. Under this program, retailers, restaurants, distributors, schools, food shelves and other entities can buy and serve meat and poultry from Minnesota establishments participating in the E2 program.
A last option
Fulton describes the impact of plant shutdowns as a “freight train rolling down a hill,” because meat isn’t the only product taken from pigs — as the “amazing” utility of pigs motivated the saying, “We use everything but the oink.” Many byproducts like glue, pet food and pigskin garments in items such as clothing, shoes, handbags, sporting good, upholstery and more are used from parts of a pig. The casings for products like hot dogs, bologna and sausages also come from intestines of animals such as pigs. Fulton worries about having enough casings to continue to process those products, with the consideration of what’s left on back storage.
“The worst part of the job right now is seeing everyone looking for the last option,” said Fulton of the calls she receives from new and old customers. “They are raising a product they care about about, [having to see the meat go to waste] is the last thing they want to happen to an animal.”
On April 29, President Trump signed an executive order to keep processing plants open. Even though he has signed that order, Patterson says it won’t fix things on the spot like a magic wand, especially because plants aren’t running at full capacity.
“Some people think the story went away, but it’s not that easy, we’re still facing a pretty dire situation,” said Patterson of the impacts. “…[We are trying to get] some sort of value from these animals we do have and try to hang on and house them until the plants are running. Our number one goal is to get them harvested.”