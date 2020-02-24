An alleged property damage conflict has a Deerview Court couple suing their neighbors, the city of Lonsdale and contractors responsible for building their neighbors’ home.
Brandon and Amanda Beyl filed suit against the city of Lonsdale, City Administrator Joel Erickson, contractor Jonathan Wood, Pollock Construction and Lonsdale residents Randy and Kathy Gisch in October 2019. Since then, a series of cross-claims have been filed, some pointing fingers at other respondents.
The Beyls have lived at 1314 Deerview Ct. SE in Lonsdale since 2013. Their property sits alongside the Gisches’ property at 1320 Deerview, which they bought last May, though the city didn’t issue the Gisches a certificate of occupancy until early October.
The city of Lonsdale authorized a grading plan for the Gisches’ property, which, according to the court records, resulted in ongoing water runoff that damaged foundation of the Beyls’ home.
According to the suit, the Beyls paid $11,800 out of pocket to repair their home’s foundation, and received estimates of over $7,500 to mitigate the water runoff. In addition, the Beyls expect to pay upward of $2,000 to repair their fence, which according to the summons became misaligned as a result of the runoff.
In a May 6, 2019 email, City Engineer John Powell said the runoff from Gisches’ property would have a negative impact on the Beyl’s house foundation/footings. He noted that if the grading plan was followed at the Gisches, his firm “would likely not be able to approve the Grading as Built” for the property, according to the suit.
In addition, the suit cites Lonsdale city code that states “No land shall be developed or altered, and no use shall be permitted that results in surface water runoff causing unreasonable flooding, erosion or deposit of minerals on adjacent properties of waterbodies. Runoff shall be properly channeled into a storm drain, a natural water course or drainageway, a ponding area or other public facility.”
The Beyls conclude Erickson was aware the grading plan for what’s now the Gisches’ property was faulty and damaged the Beyls’ property, but in a cross-claim, Erickson and the city of Lonsdale denied liability. The city alleges the damages, if any, were caused by “risks known to” and “primarily assumed by” the Beyls.
The city is asking to dismiss the Beyls’ claim, but if required to pay the Beyls, Erickson and the city “demand judgment against Wood and Pollock Construction for contribution, together with attorney fees, costs and disbursements.”
The Beyls also hold Wood, Pollock Construction project manager, responsible for the damage. Wood, they allege, was also aware of the water runoff’s damage to Beyls’ home, but still followed the grade plan the city authorized.
Wood offered no counterclaim, but responded that a number of the Beyls’ statements were untrue, including their statements that held him responsible for the damage. Wood is asking to have the suit dismissed.
Pollock Construction also denied negligence or fault, and alleged that any damage that may have occurred on the Beyls’ property was also out of the Gisches’ control. In the event that Pollock Construction is required to pay for the alleged damage, the company wants a judgment against Erickson and the city.
Erickson and the city asked for this cross-claim by Pollock Construction to be dismissed.
The Gisches also asked to have the Beyls’ complaint dismissed, saying they’re not liable for the damage and instead attribute the damage to negligence by the Beyls, someone else or natural causes.
In their cross-claim, the Gisches allege the city promised them, along with Pollock Construction and Wood, that their property would not be burdensome to their neighbors.
In a cross-claim against the Gisches, Erickson and the city denied the Gisches’ allegations and asked to have the couple’s cross-claim dismissed.
The Beyls have demanded judgment against each of the defendants, asking for compensation for the damages in excess of $20,000 with the specific amount determined in trial.
A three-day trial is scheduled for July 13, 2020 at the Rice County Courthouse in Faribault.