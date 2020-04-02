Twenty-three candidates applied for the Tri-City United superintendent position, and the School Board has narrowed the finalists down to six based on its set criteria.
The School Board started deliberations Friday, after completing the first round of finalist interviews April 2 and 3. The two or three remaining candidates will go through their second and final round of interviews during a special meeting April 7. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all interviews shifted to a virtual format. They will be recorded for public viewing on the district’s website, and public comments for School Board meetings may be sent to brosier@tcu2905.us or 507-364-8100.
The six original finalists include:
Carmen Daniels-Strahan
Carmen Daniels-Strahan is the middle school principal of Mankato Area Public Schools. She previously served as assistant principal of Jefferson High School of Alexandria Public Schools and dean of students for grades four through 12 in Foley Public Schools. She was also a teacher, dean of students and assistant principal in Orange County Public Schools in Florida.
Daniels-Strahan holds a bachelor's degree in social studies and secondary education, a Master of Science in educational leadership, a K-12 administrative certificate and K-12 superintendent certificate.
The Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals previously named Daniels-Strahan Middle School Principal of the Year in the Southwest division, and she also earned Disney’s Teacherrific Award.
“I believe in Learner Success through aligned, viable and rigorous curriculum to meet Individual student needs and assure learner excellence and readiness,” Daniels-Strahan wrote in her application. “… Collaboration and communication are the core competencies for success between communities and school districts. I believe in Sustainable Systems and Structures through fiscally responsible resources for continued growth, quality respected staff and systematic leadership, philosophy, practice and culture.”
Lisa Edwards
Lisa Edwards is the director of continuous improvement at Farmington Area Schools.
She is the former K-5 principal of Meadowview Elementary in Farmington and previously taught as an adjunct instructor for master’s and principal licensure cohorts at St. Mary’s University in Minneapolis. In Windom Area Schools, she served as PreK-5 principal. She taught kindergarten and third grade at Kennedy Community School in St. Joseph and kindergarten at Cedar Park Elementary in Apple Valley.
Edwards holds a bachelor’s degree in education (elementary, pre-primary and reading), a master’s of education in teaching and learning, a principal licensure and superintendent certificate.
She noted some of her strengths as “Strong leadership abilities,” “excellent relationship skills,” “ability to delegate responsibilities,” and “strong student guidance and support skills” among others.
Doug Froke
Doug Froke is the current superintendent of the Detroit Lakes School District. He previously served as superintendent of the Windom and Fulda school districts.
Froke has an educational specialist degree in school administration and a bachelor's degree in education.
A member of the Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) Board of Directors, Froke is a previous recipient of the Region 4 Administrator of Excellence Award.
David Helke
David Helke is a high school principal in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district, where he previously served as Eagle Ridge Junior High School principal.
Helke is the former assistant principal of Oltman Junior High School in South Washington County Schools and the former coordinator of the River Bend Alternative Program in New Ulm.
Helke holds a BS in Bacteriology, a science teaching license, a master’s in educational leadership and a K-12 principal license.
He has received the Sun Current Reader’s Choice Award for Best Principal as well as the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals Hennepin Division Principal of the Year Award.
In his application, Helke describes himself as a “Believer in personalizing learning, creating multiple pathways for learners to be successful, and supporting engagement and empowerment in the learning experience.”
Michael Neubeck
Michael Neubeck is the middle school principal of Mahtomedi Public Schools. He previously served as middle school principal and elementary principal of Shakopee Public Schools, and assistant middle school principal and assistant high school principal in North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale Public Schools.
Neubeck holds a bachelor’s in English, a master’s in educational leadership, an Ed.D (doctor of education) in educational leadership and a superintendent licensure.
He has been named a Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP) Middle Level Principal of the Year in the Capitol Division and a MASSP Middle Level Assistant Principal of the Year in the Capitol Division.
In a statement on his application, Neubeck wrote: “… I view my position as a leader is to work to create an educational environment that is safe for all, academically challenging and supportive for students at all levels, and financially responsible for the community …”
Involved in the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development, Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals (MASSP)
Lonnie Seifert
Lonnie Seifert is the superintendent of GFW (Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop) Schools.
Seifert previously served New Prague High School, as assistant principal and then principal. He also served as activities director and dean of students for ROCORI High School in Cold Springs and activities director and dean of students for Montgomery-Lonsdale Schools before the district consolidated with Le Center.
In his application, Seifert said, “A great deal of my time has also been spent working on building a sense of togetherness in a district with a history of being three separate communities.”
He holds a bachelor of arts in elementary education with coaching certification, a master’s degree in educational administration, a K-12 principal licensure and a superintendent licensure.
Seifert has been named Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals Hennepin Division Assistant Principal of the Year.