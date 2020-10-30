Lonsdale residents Jennifer Rodrigue and Amanda Lengsfeld both reside on the Ninth Avenue SW block, and like their surrounding neighbors, they’ve recognized a problem with water flow on their properties.
During Thursday’s City Council meeting, Rodrigue and Lengsfeld detailed their concerns and their neighbors’ failed attempts to alleviate the issues. They submitted a petition requesting the city pay for the installation of a drain tile between Ninth Avenue SW and Grand Avenue SW.
The water flow has impacted the neighbors’ yards in the sense that mowing has become a struggle, and even those who say the problem has improved still experience issues after rainfall, Rodrigue noted in her petition.
Rodrigue explained that her house sits closer to the end of the incline on the affected block. Her property lines touch five neighbors, and each has experienced issues relating to water flow. Rodrigue bought her property at 422 9th Ave. SW in January 2015, and prior to her move the previous owners installed a berm, presumably to prevent the neighbors’ water flow from crossing over their property line. However, Rodrigue said the water flow coming from her neighbor’s yard to the right of her property seems to be moving toward her house because of the berm.
Lengfeld added that before she moved into the property at 434 9th Ave. SW in June 2015, the previous owners installed a privacy fence that eventually started leaning as a result of the water flow, so she took it down.
Rodrigue said she is reluctant to attempt a solution herself, because her neighbors have not succeeded in mitigating the problem with their own attempts. Therefore, she and Lengsfeld decided to take matters to the city.
The neighbors researched costs of mitigating the water flow issues. To correct the waterway on Ninth Avenue SW only would cost an estimated $10,000, but to complete work on both Ninth Avenue SW and Grand Avenue SW would cost closer to $30,000.
Rodrigue obtained her home builder’s records from the previous owner, which contained no mention of drainage grading.
City Administrator Joel Erickson confirmed that the city found the building permit from 20 years ago, but there was no grading plan. Key Land Homes was the general contractor, and Pioneer was the engineer.
Councilor Kevin Kodada explained that, since 2004, the city has required contractors to complete as-built surveys, which ensure everything in the plan is built to spec without issues in the drainage utility. However, the homes affected by the water flow issues were constructed before 2004.
Councilor Steve Cherney said he himself has experienced water flow issues at his Lonsdale property and recognizes it as a real problem, but one concern of the council is setting a precedent.
”So now we’re up against an historical problem, here and other places in Lonsdale,” Cherney said. “It’s a real budget boom for everyone. I don’t know that there’s a quick answer.”
City Engineer John Powell suggested the neighbors hire a local surveyor to give whoever is looking to solve the problem better information.
Rud agreed that identifying the problem would be a good first step and pointed out that construction and excavation would likely need to wait until the spring at this point regardless.
“We’re on your side; we’re just trying to figure it out,” Rud said.
After the council accepted the petition, Erickson clarified that the city’s role is to review the plans and not take ownership of the project.