Tami Heimer simply wanted to help stock shelves for the Lonsdale Area Food Shelf when it transferred to its current location in 2011, but she soon realized she had much more to give.
As executive director of LAFS for the past seven years, Heimer has devoted hours upon hours to keep the shelf organized, document client information, and gather input from the other volunteers.
Heimer said she cares about LAFS too much to leave before someone fills her position. She plans to train her predecessor before officially retiring, and she’s willing to hold out as late as June 1, 2021.
“The ultimate hope is it continues on,” Heimer said of LAFS. “I could see it growing in different ways from a new executive director than it has from me because we all have different ideas.”
Kathy Masters, a member of the LAFS Board of Directors and client service coordinator, will assume some of Heimer’s job duties such as ordering food and scheduling volunteers. Masters already took over some of those responsibilities in recent months, so Heimer said it was a natural fit. However, the shelf will still need an executive director to handle some of the software-related tasks.
“They’ve got some shoes to fill as far as replacing Tami, but it’s teamwork that’s number one in being an executive director,” Masters said of Heimer’s future successor.
Heimer’s regular involvement with LAFS began two years after the shelf opened. Howard White, who at that time served as pastor of Trondhjem Lutheran Church, received word that Lonsdale City Hall would no longer provide food shelf services. White then researched the need for a food shelf in Lonsdale and reached out to the community for support in starting one at its current location.
A group of parishioners, which included Heimer, met White at City Hall and helped box up and transfer the food to its new site. Heimer didn’t initially give much thought to volunteering with the food shelf beyond that request to stock shelves, but after her youngest son graduated from high school, she realized she wanted to do something meaningful with her free time. She served as president of LAFS for two years before advancing to executive director.
Heimer’s drive for organization fueled her interest in taking on the executive director role. She also enjoys working with computer software, so she began keeping digital records of the clients and food. Many aspects of LAFS have changed over the years, but she credits much of that to a team effort.
LAFS President Kathy Vosejpka said Heimer added a personal touch to the shelf with her “God-given talent to communicate and visit with people” as well as her ability to remember everyone’s name. Heimer has given “120%” in her role, said Vosejpka, networking with other food shelves through phone calls and group chats and staying updated on USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) parameters.
“I wish she wasn’t leaving because she’s going to be sorely missed, but any good leader gives it their all for a certain time, and someone else can take it and run with it and put their own stamp on it,” Vosejpka said. “I am appreciative for the years of service that she’s given to the food shelf.”
Various programs and fundraisers began and expanded under Heimer’s leadership. That includes Project Support Our Students (SOS), an annual school supply distribution for LAFS clients, and the annual Thanksgiving meal distribution. For Christmas, clients receive wish list presents LAFS volunteers collect. The food shelf’s biggest fundraiser, Hunger Uncorked at Next Chapter Winery in New Prague, started under Heimer’s leadership a few years ago.
In recent months, Heimer said COVID-19 presented challenges for the food shelf as it did for other organizations. She and the board of directors needed to apply new ways to serve clients, first via a curbside pickup service and more recently with scheduled appointments. Although some volunteers were at first reluctant to introduce the appointment model, Heimer said it’s proven successful.
“I don’t know of anyone not happy to have client choice back,” Heimer said.
Heimer already retired from her part-time paid job in February, which has given her more time to spend with her grandchildren. After her husband retires, she plans to take ATV Club trips with him, do more traveling, and spend more time with her parents.
“This has been my life for 9½ years, and I’ve loved every minute of it,” Heimer said. “When you get hugs from clients, you go home feeling like you made a difference in somebody’s life.”