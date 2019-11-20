Tri-City United High School might look the same as last year when first entering the front doors, but don’t be fooled.
New classrooms in the new G Wing of the school, a green space outside, new labs and a performing arts center have transformed TCU High School into a more advanced learning environment.
All projects included in the school’s renovation and expansion were made possible by a $22.1 million bond referendum the community passed in February 2018. To show the TCU community the impact of its support, the school district has planned an open house for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
“We want to thank the community for their support,” said Principal Alan Fitterer. “It’s really moved us into the next realm of education.”
The new G Wing of TCU High School contains unique structures, classroom designs and materials that present new opportunities for students to work together while developing as individuals.
Carolyn Harmeyer, who teaches language arts and AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) in one of the new classrooms, appreciates that the new arrangement allows for more collaboration between teachers.
“I love them, absolutely love them,” said Harmeyer, of the new classrooms. “… Now that I’m actually living in the space, it’s even cooler than what I thought it was going to be.”
With NanaWalls, soundproof bifolds that open up classroom spaces into the hallways as well as neighboring classrooms, Harmeyer has found more opportunities for her AVID students to interact with one another. The juniors have been mentoring freshmen students, and she’d like to see those partnerships continue as the students progress to other grade levels.
Josephine Hatlevig, a TCU senior who was on the planning committee for the classroom renovations, said each of her three classrooms during the school day offers a different type of learning environment. In her child development class, located in one of the new classrooms, she said the horseshoe-shaped seating structure allows students to participate in discussions or sit back and listen.
“It’s easier to focus in the classroom when it’s not the same every time,” said Hatlevig. “I’m able to learn in different ways.”
Expanding programs
With the new wood shop space made possible by the bond referendum, TCU High School expanded its agriculture programming and hired a new teacher, Hayley Sowieja. Teaching agriculture science and tech education, Sowieja has been using equipment that had been stored at TCU Montgomery Middle School since 2008.
“The new equipment has some growing pains, but with it being a brand new shop, we just have to figure out where everything needs to go,” said Sowieja. “Our wood storage finally got up, and organization will come with time.”
Sowieja’s students already made picnic tables for the school’s new green space, an outdoor courtyard enclosed by the new G Wing and other wings. These wings now create a circle, which helps the traffic flow of students in the hallways and serves as a location for walking clubs.
With the new space, ag science teacher Barry Schmidt said the high school can offer electives it hasn’t been able to offer in 10-plus years. New pieces like a plasmaCAM cutting table and a car hoist for oil changes present more opportunities. Apart from that, the new space allows for more breathing room.
The new G Wing also contains new Project Lead the Way labs. The large space contains a 3D printing machine and a laser cutter, and another section of the room is a building space for the school’s robotics club. With these features, TCU Technology Director Carl Menk said students can bring their ideas from conception to prototype.
The final piece
Classrooms aside, one of the largest pieces of the TCU High School building updates is its new performing arts center. Slated to be completed by Dec. 10 for the community open house, construction workers were still applying finishing touches during a Nov. 20 visit.
TCU theater director Sarah Mejia, who just completed her final production in the TCU Montgomery auditorium, is excited on her own behalf and on behalf of students who will transition into the new performing arts center. She plans to offer a theater class at TCU High School, which was offered at the former Montgomery-Lonsdale High School many years ago.
Where the TCU Montgomery auditorium lacked the necessary space for actors to get ready and the proper storage space for props, the new performing arts center includes a makeup room with space for 14, separate costume rooms for boys and girls, and a separate space for the scene shop crew.
“It’s really exciting to know we won’t have the same worries,” said Hatlevig, who has acted in many theater productions. “… It was like a puzzle putting everything into the closet [at TCU Montgomery]. Now I can worry just about the performance.”
The additional changing rooms also benefit the school’s athletics. TCU Activities Director Chad Johnson said opposing teams have often used the band and choir rooms as changing spaces, but now they can go to the performing arts center rooms.
Advanced technology also creates a more advanced theater experience for TCU High School students and audience members. More actors will have microphones, and the sound and light board will be more efficient than the previous system. The dual-thrust stage includes moveable panels that can cover the orchestra pit, change the depth of the stage, and create spaces for dual or even triple use. Tech students can even walk above the stage on the catwalk to control set backdrops and lighting effects. And from the orchestra pit and dressing rooms, students can watch a livestream of the stage production as they wait for their turn on stage.
“This puts the arts on an equal playing field as athletics,” said Fitterer.