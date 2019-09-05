Minnesota 4-Hers from 87 counties arrived with over 2,898 animals at the 2019 “Great Minnesota Get-Together” for this year’s 4-H livestock encampment held Aug. 21 to 25. Education is integral in the “learn by doing” philosophy of 4-H. As part of the educational component, Minnesota 4-H requires every youth exhibiting an animal to also participate in knowledge tests, skill-a-thons, and personal interviews directly related to the animal species they are exhibiting.
Interviews
Animal Science Interviews at the State Fair are designed to further enhance educational opportunities for young people exhibiting livestock. The interview process offers a visual philosophy of recognizing 4-Hers who have utilized their livestock project to grow and develop as young people. Livestock Interviews emphasize many life skills such as communication, responsibility, decision making, and problem-solving. The interview process is seen as a step to help insure the stability of youth livestock shows as a positive form of youth development.
Champions – Jack Saemrow – Dairy, Chester Donkers – Swine
Finalist –Taylor Landrum – Beef, Jacy Saemrow – Dairy, Olivia Schmidt and Cal Schultz – Meat Goat, Ella Horejsi, Luke Meger and Rebecca Meger – Rabbit.
MLB Purple ribbon auction
Participants were Meat Goat – Max Johnson and Cal Schultz.
Minnesota Livestock Breeders Association Scholarship
Scholarships are awarded to youth with leadership, community service and livestock involvement throughout their 4-H career – receiving $2,000 - Cal Schultz and Mikayla Wetzel.
Poultry BBQ Contest
Participating in the contest and placing 3rd in the Junior Division – Mason Mechura.
Livestock demonstrations
Isabella Schmidt - Red, Meg Wiebe - Red and Alex Kindseth - Blue They will also receive an additional $30 award.
General Livestock
Senior Team: 3rd Overall, 3rd Sheep. Members: Nick Flom-3rd Sheep; Hannah Wetzel-3rd Overall Individual, 1st Swine; Taylor Landrum and Sadie Sullivan (Dodge County). Alternate – Mason Pagel. Coached by Matt Purfeerst. The team will compete at the national contest.
Intermediate Team: 9th Overall. Members: Karly Flom, Daelyn Judd, Ella Pagel and Keith Harner. Coached by Riley Donkers.
Share-the-fun
Clubs prepare and perform a play, dance, musical, or other act which performed during Livestock Encampment.
Wheatland Wheaties members participating: Felix Barten, Mabel Barten, Jaylie Braun, Makynlie Braun, Jeffrey Erickson, Ella Horejsi, Charolette Thompson, Nora Thompson, Emma Tietz, Leah Tietz, Clara Winget, Evelyn Winget and Marisa Winget.
Livestock and General Encampment judging results by club
Webster Willing Workers– Hahn, Jenna - Crafts-BL; Hongerholt, Sophie - Crafts-BL; Meger, Luke- Rabbit Market Single Fryer-BL & Carcass-BL; Meger, Rebecca - Rabbit Market Single Fryer-BL & Carcass-BL; Sirek, Bradan - Beef Commercial Jr Yrlg-2nd; Sirek, Megan - Beef Cow/Calf Reg-6th & Self Determined-BL.
Wheatland Wheaties – Banner-BL & Community Pride-BL; Horejsi, Ella - Rabbit Holland Lop Jr Buck-RD & Global Connections-BL; Kraft, Hannah- Photography Elements-BL; Stepka, Mackenzie - Beef Steer Slick-Shorn-7th; Thompson, Charlotte - Dairy Holstein Gd Winter Calf-BL & Performing Arts-BL; Winget, Marisa - Sheep Market Lamb-BL, Lamb Lead Inter GN & Winget, Marisa- Veterinary Science-BL.
In addition to growing in their knowledge and skills in specific project areas, 4-H youth have opportunities to develop 21st century skills such as communicating, problem solving, collaboration and decision making. 4-H not only produces purple ribbon projects, but more importantly is focused on producing purple ribbon kids.