A new opportunity offered through Holy Cross Catholic School provides an added convenience to parents, especially those who head to work early in the morning.
Before-school care at the K-8 school is a teacher-led program that starts this school year. Each day between 6:30 a.m. until the beginning of the school day at 8 a.m., students in need of care before school will gather in the library or a classroom for the new program.
“We’ve been talking about it real seriously for the past year,” said Holy Cross Principal Constance Krocak.
Discussions for a before-school program began up to four years ago, said Krocak, but before laying down the foundation, the school needed to determine if the need was great enough to justify the cost.
Holy Cross kindergarten teacher Sydney Fransiscus agreed to take the role as lead teacher for the before-school program, which is offered to students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Other teachers will be added as needed, depending on the enrollment and the students’ age range.
Krocak said the before school program will differ in content from the after-school program, which Holy Cross has offered to families for many years. The after-school care program involves a longer stretch of time — from 3 to 6 p.m. for kindergarten through eighth-grade students and 2:45 to 6 p.m. to full-day preschool students — and therefore includes more activities than the before school session. The mornings, she said, will likely be more relaxed and quiet. Students might finish up their homework or read books for the first half hour. Breakfast will begin at 7 a.m., and after that it’s up to the teachers to decide how to fill the last hour.
Parents may drop off their children at school whenever they need to, as long as it’s after 6:30 a.m., said Krocak.
The before-school care places certain expectations on students, as described in the online Before and After School Program Parent and Student Handbook. Among these regulations are that students may not bring food items from home unless they have specific diet concerns. In addition, they may not bring money, toys or technological devices to the sessions.
The deadline to register students for the September before school program is Thursday, Aug. 15. After that, parents pay on a month-to-month basis.