Gabe Robinson and Jessica Dull, both juniors at Tri-City United High School, like to go the extra mile academically and in terms of activities and volunteerism.
“I always like to take that next step and never settle,” said Robinson.
Added Dull: “I like to be a good leader and represent what should be done … It helps me keep going forward, even when I don’t necessarily want to.”
Hard work and dedication has paid off for the both of them. Chad Johnson, TCU activities director, announced Wednesday, Dec. 4 that the two had been selected as the school's ExCEL (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership) Award nominees. The ExCEL Award is the highest honor the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) gives to high school juniors. Nominees — each member school can name one male and one female nominee — must show strong involvement in fine arts and/or athletic activities, hold a leadership position in their school and volunteer in their community.
Robinson, son of Guy and Tara Robinson, is a varsity football and basketball player who lettered in both sports. In previous years, he lettered in trap shooting and served as a squad leader. One major athletic accomplishment was shooting 25 clay targets straight on four separate occasions.
He participated in the Business Professionals of America at the state level the past two years and also served as a delegate at the BPA Fall Leadership Conference this year.
During his high school career so far, Robinson has offered a grand total of 334 hours of community service. His volunteer experience includes delivering meals to Le Center residents, being an altar server and teaching both children’s liturgy and Vacation Bible School at the Church of St. Mary, and helping out at youth football and youth basketball camps.
“Success starts with the basic fundamentals of the game and by helping to teach our young athletes I am also helping to contribute to the future success of the Tri-City United Basketball program,” Robinson wrote in his ExCEL student essay. “Teaching summer youth basketball camps has taught me how to have patience, it has taught me how to be a leader on and off the court, and it has taught me to always be a good role model for the youth in our community.”
Amy Alberg, language arts teacher at TCU High School, wrote Robinson’s recommendation for the ExCEL Award. Alberg knew Robinson just under one year at the time of submitting the application.
“Gabe is a student who understands his strengths and weaknesses, and because of this, he knows when to seek help, which is an admirable quality,” said Alberg. “He is also an excellent advocate for himself. He works well with other students and knows how to encourage participation from others and is a leader in the classroom.”
Dull, daughter of Jennifer and Matthew Dull, is the school's female 2019 ExCEL Award nominee.
She has participated and lettered in basketball as well as track. Her fine arts experience includes pep band and marching band as a freshman. Academically, Dull has achieved A-Honor Roll status throughout high school, served as vice president of Student Council as well as German Club and served as a public relations officer for National Honor Society. She’s also participated in the W.E. and Titan Pride teams, and helped out as a peer tutor.
Dull has contributed a grand total of 364 to community service as a high school student. She spent those hours shelving books at the library, leading basketball youth camps, leading a blood drive program and serving on her church’s worship team, among other contributions.
In her ExCEL student essay, Dull wrote specifically about her experience volunteering at blood drives.
“Being a leader of the blood drive helped me to improve my leadership skills and learn new ways to help people,” said Dull. “I learned how to organize an event with a large number of people. It also taught me patience in stressful situations. These experiences not only benefited me, but others as well.”
Jen Davidson, English teacher at TCU High School, wrote Dull’s letter of recommendation for the ExCEL Award. Davidson is Dull’s pre-college English teacher this year and advised her in Student Council for two years and W.E. Team for three years.
“… Jess actively participates in large group discussions and is an essential member of any cooperative group,” said Davidson. “She never complains, and other students seem to really respect her insight. She always completes assignments and isn’t afraid to ask questions.”
Both Robinson and Dull’s applications move to the regional level and state level competition. In February, the MSHSL selects 32 ExCEL Award nominees from across the state to be recognized at the University of Minnesota campus. Award winners are honored publicly in early spring.