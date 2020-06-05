From closing in response to the coronavirus pandemic March 18 to offering curbside services since April 20, the Lonsdale Public Library has been through its share of adjustments this year.
After two and a half months without any patrons browsing the shelves, the library reopened June 1 with reduced hours. Until further notice, the library is open 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday, 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Generally we just have two staff here at a time, which is standard,” said librarian Marguerite Moran. “We’re just encouraging people to maintain social distancing.”
Moran said patrons may check out books at the library as well as order materials via interlibrary loan, as most libraries in the SELCO system allow their materials to go out. MNLINK, however, only offers access to electronic resources.
This time of year, children typically flood into the library to sign up for the summer reading program. But because the library still restricts the number of patrons inside at a time and large group gatherings are still discouraged, Moran said she reinvented the program for 2020. While the library won’t host any events on site for the safety of families, Moran put together activities bags for at-home enjoyment.
Each week for six consecutive weeks, families can pick up plastic bags filled with coloring pages, worksheets, crafts and activities. Any required craft supplies needed for the activities will be included in the packets. Moran said she and the other librarians also put together separate packets of basic craft supplies, like glue sticks and crayons, in case some families do not have access. Each week will follow a different theme, and some of the packets also include a book.
For additional activities, the library building has “I Spy” games displayed on its windows outside.
In keeping with the usual summer reading program, Moran said young patrons may also fill out reading logs and set goals for themselves. But instead of earning their prizes, patrons will automatically receive rewards in their packets so everyone is a winner.