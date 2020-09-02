Rice County’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority has thrown its support — and a bit of investment — behind a proposal from internet service provider Bevcomm that could upgrade service in the Morristown area.
The HRA, which includes all five members of the Rice County Board of Commissioners, approved a request from Blue Earth-based Bevcomm for a $15,000 interest-free loan to help finance its latest project. Rice County HRA Executive Director Joy Watson said that the funding for the loan came from dollars the HRA set aside back between 2010 to 2014. She noted that while it may be interest free, it won’t be forgivable — Bevcomm will need to repay it in full within three years or less.
A fourth-generation family-owned and operated communications service provider, Bevcomm has 115 employees and 10 local offices, serving 27 rural communities and surrounding farmland in rural Minnesota. Bevcomm recently purchased Lonsdale Telephone Co., which served Lonsdale and Morristown, and has worked hard to upgrade service since. In January, Bevcomm was awarded $2.5 million in grant funding from the state.
More than two-thirds of that grant funding is set to be invested in expanding broadband to the area formerly served by Eckels Telephone company, which includes portions of western Rice County along with portions of Le Sueur and Scott counties.
Once it’s complete, the project will bring service to 417 households, 88 farms, 59 businesses, and 4 “community anchor institutions” to standards exceeding the state’s 2022 and 2026 speed goals. Now, Bevcomm is turning its attention to the southern part of the county.
The proposed project would provide improved service to 109 households located south of Morristown and Warsaw, according to Bevcomm President Bill Eckels. In total it will cost just under $1 million, a cost of nearly $10,000 per household.
Given the extremely high cost per household, Eckels said it’s simply not viable for the company to make this investment without assistance. He’s planning on applying on grant funds for the state, with a deadline coming up at the end of September.
Expanding access to broadband has been a priority of local legislators and a rare issue of bipartisan consensus at the Capitol, even before the pandemic hit. Now, high quality internet access is needed more than ever, as workers shift to telecommuting, students to online learning and patients to telemedicine.
At Gov. Tim Walz’s urging, legislators have showered the Border-to-Border broadband grant with millions for this year and next. However, the Governor’s initial request for an additional $30 million this year was sidetracked as legislators focused on more immediate needs.
Current state law has set a goal of ensuring that every Minnesotan has reliable access to the internet, with download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second and an upload speed of at least 3 Mbps by 2022. In 2026, those targets will rise to 100 Mbps per second and 20 Mbps per second, respectively. Eckels said that once it’s complete, the proposed project would provide service in excess of both goals.
That was music to the ears of Commissioner Jeff Docken, who represents the area on the county board. Docken, a Forest Township farmer, said that access to high-speed internet has been a long time coming for residents of his largely rural district.
“I don’t think we realize how important this is for the ag community,” he said.
Given the highly competitive process, Rice County has often struggled to get the state loans it needs to move projects forward. County Administrator Sara Folsted has said that’s because while Rice County definitely has its issues, it’s not “as underserved” as some other areas.
While the county’s interest-free loan may cover just a small fraction of the project, it will add significant “points” to Bevcomm’s application in the eyes of the state, potentially boosting it past competing projects.
Watson said that if the loan succeeds in luring those dollars, it will have been well worth the investment. She argued the project could help to ensure that no Rice County resident finds themselves locked out of 21st century economic and educational opportunities.
“It’s really important for the citizens of Rice County,” she said. “We want to make sure that people who live in rural Rice County have the same access to opportunities as everyone else.”