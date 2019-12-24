Just before Tri-City United Lonsdale Elementary School dismissed for its winter break, students and staff spread the joy of Christmas with a Holiday Sing-Along and invited the community to join in the fun.
Guests filled the gym Dec. 20 for a first-time event at TCU Lonsdale. Organized by music teacher Melissa Nielsen, the sing-along replaced the school’s usual evening winter concert.
Sixth-graders Shaylan Dunphy and Leah Tietz emceed the show, sharing historical and cultural facts about each song. One piece of trivia they shared: “Up on the Housetop” was the first song written about Santa, penned in 1864.
The fifth- and sixth-grade choir sang a Christmas rendition of “Holiday Road” to kick off the concert, followed by a selection of “Jingle Bells” by the fifth- and sixth-grade band plus a few teachers.
With a screen overhead, Nielsen challenged the audience to clap along to the rhythm notes of “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” from “The Nutcracker,” which students saw performed at TCU High School the week before.
Special guest Buddy the elf from the movie “Elf” led the students in dance called “Jingle Bell Stomp,” and Frosty the Snowman showed up as the audience sang along to the song about him.
Students sang the loudest of all during the song “Let it Go” from the movie “Frozen.”
Staff members dressed up in matching elf costumes and showed off their dance moves to the song “Hip Hop Elves,” and then one lucky student, Jacob Bongers, had his name selected in a drawing to pie Principal Mollie Meyer in the face.
Second-grade teacher Abby Brockway read “Twas the Night Before Christmas” to the audience just before the concluding sing-along song, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”