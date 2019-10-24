At tack swaps, horse riders exchange the horse equipment they no longer use for items other riders want to give away.
The Sand Creek Riders Saddle Club, based in New Prague, has hosted a tack swap every year for over a decade. But this year marks the first time the saddle club selected the Lonsdale American Legion as its venue. The club previously hosted its tack swap at the Shakopee VFW as well as the Scott County Fairgrounds.
“We’re hoping to find a more permanent home where we can come back every year,” said Joan Wagner, president of the Sand Creek Riders Saddle Club. “If they can count on us being at the same place every year, people might be more likely to return. We’ll see how it works out; I’m hoping we can form a nice relationship [with the Lonsdale Legion].”
In conjunction with the tack swap, the Lonsdale Legion also hosts a vendor fair the same time and date — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2. Vendors may include independent consultants for companies like Norwex, or they might sell horse-themed decorative objects for houses. This year, Wagner said a leather worker will make different items on location.
Some of the items often available at tack swaps include show clothes for men and women, boots or saddles of different styles and bridles. Since children and teens in particular outgrow their horse show outfits from year to year, the tack swap is the place where families often land the best deals. Wagner said it’s also a great place to do Christmas shopping for horse lovers.
“When I was showing horses and my kids were showing, we always looked forward to the tack swap because you could afford items at a reasonable price,” Wagner said. “We don’t judge, but most items have been in good repair. The ones that sell the best are the ones that are well taken care of and clean.”
According to Wagner, several adult members of the Sand Creek Riders began the tack swap as a fundraiser for 4-H. After a few years, 4-H no longer participated as a beneficiary and the saddle club decided to host the event for itself.
Proceeds from the tack swap go toward a scholarship the Sand Creek Riders offer to students enrolled in the club. A horse show sanctioned by the Western Saddle Clubs Association (WSCA) also serves as a fundraiser for the group.
Sand Creek Riders’ membership includes ages as young as 6 or 7, said Wagner, as well as a few teenagers and several adults. While some members actively show horses, others simply own them and ride for fun. But horse ownership isn’t even a requirement — the main qualification to join the group is having an interest in horses.
With elections approaching in November, Wagner said it’s an opportune time for new members to join the club. A couple Lonsdale residents already participate in the club, and she said more are welcome. The club meets in New Prague, usually at the city hall.