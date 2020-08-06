A school supply distribution and charity golf fundraiser are on the calendar for Lonsdale Area Food Shelf this month, with minor adjustments to both annual causes.
Several weeks ago, LAFS volunteers reached out to current clients to track students in need of school supplies for the fall. Thirty-five students were registered for Project Supply Our Students (PSOS), an annual effort hosted at the food shelf each August. Distribution will take place in a drive-up fashion on Thursday, Aug. 13 for those who registered.
Volunteers purchased supplies based on last year’s school supply lists and gathered basic materials, like pencils, notebooks, glue sticks and highlighters, all packed into quality backpacks. Since many schools haven’t yet posted their official supply lists, volunteers used a “best guess scenario” to determine the most appropriate supplies for each age.
Tami Heimer, LAFS executive director, reported all sponsorships for PSOS have been covered thanks to businesses that came forward the first full week of August. The program was fully funded by local businesses and community members.
No pandemic could put a stop to the Mackethun’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament, a major fundraiser for both LAFS and the Montgomery Salvation Army Food Shelf. The four-person scramble begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Willingers Golf Course in Northfield. Following the tournament, golfers can transfer to the clubhouse for a dinner and raffle. Outdoor seating and two indoor rooms will allow for social distancing.
Jake Chromy, Mackethun’s Fine Foods store director and coordinator of the charity golf event, reported 18 to 20 teams already registered for the event — a similar count compared to previous years. Participants must register before the start time the day of the event. Due to the pandemic, all registration will be online this year at e.givesmart.com/events/hzm.
Individuals and businesses still have time to donate silent auction items or cash to the event or offer sponsorships. Donations can be mailed or delivered to: Mackenthun’s Annual Charity Golf Event 851 Marketplace Drive, Waconia, MN 55387 Attn: Amber Horn. Items will also be collected at the Aug. 19 tournament.
Last year, Chromy said the tournament raised approximately $4,000 for both individual food shelves. Heimer said any dollars LAFS collects from the golf tournament go to the general fund, for minor expenses but mostly food for clients.
While PSOS and the charity golf tournament remain August priorities, the biggest annual fundraiser for LAFS, Hunger Uncorked, was canceled this year due to circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Hunger Uncorked is typically held at Next Chapter Winery in New Prague every September, but social distancing guidelines present barriers in hosting the event as usual. The fundraiser, which began nearly four years ago, usually includes a silent and live auction plus live music. Aside from social distancing matters, Heimer feels it's the wrong time to request donations from businesses that lost revenue during the pandemic.
At this time, Heimer said she isn’t sure how LAFS will redeem the revenue Hunger Uncorked usually collects.
“Monetary donations of course are always welcomed and at this point it’s probably the best choice with less handling of food products between different people,” Heimer said. “We’re not turning away food donations, but we would prefer to see the monetary donations at this time.”