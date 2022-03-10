For years, vandalism of public and city property has been a common topic of discussion in Lonsdale. City staff has tried to combat vandalism in different ways but has not yet found great success.
At the end of February, Lonsdale Police Chief Jason Schmitz provided the City Council with a glimpse at the future of security within the parks.
During his address to the council, Schmitz discussed some of the complications with installing security cameras. The main debate came down to the way in which the cameras would be monitored. The options were between running the camera feeds through a server at the new police station or through the cloud.
“With servers, it takes time and an IT person,” he said. “With the cloud, you don’t have as much of that.”
Russ Vlasak, public works director for the city, said adding cameras may help to deter people from vandalizing the parks, and if not, it will help to catch them.
“I know we are looking at purchasing cameras. That is the biggest thing we’re trying to do,” he said. “The security cameras would be able to see when and where people are, so the police would at least be able to see who to question in the time frame.”
Most of the vandalism and damage takes place in the bathrooms and enclosed areas at the parks. That said, the cameras can’t be inside those buildings, so they would be used to determine who may have been involved given the time frame that the vandalism took place.
Recalling some examples of vandalism, Vlasak explained what normally happens to the park amenities.
“Vandalism is one thing," he said, "but there's also things like kids just being kids, throwing garbage around or urinating in the garbage cans or at the concession stand. Stuffed toilets full of towels, or taking the toilet paper off the rolls and throwing it around. It could be a lot worse, but it could be a lot better.”
While much of the vandalism has been attributed to teenagers and kids, not all of the damage was caused by young people.
“It doesn't mean it’s always kids either, it can be beer bottles left around or thrown around. There's not supposed to be glass at the parks, but that doesn't mean it doesn't happen,” Vlasak said.
Vlasak explained the current process when graffiti and other types of vandalism are reported.
“Mainly, we notify the police of things that happen, and they go from there and try to investigate,” he said. “In the past, we have locked some of the bathrooms to not allow anyone in there for a period of time.”
During the council discussion, Mayor Tim Rud and Councilor Scott Pelava provided their opinion on the cameras.
“A security camera may deter it anyway,” Rud said.
“Or catch it,” Pelava added.
All things considered, the City Council approved of the direction that Schmitz was taking the project.
Vlasak left a few words of advice for anyone who may see a property being vandalized.
“Society is the way it is,” he said. “I wish parents could do a better job trying to discipline the behaviors. When you're out there, do as much as you can as a parent to discipline these individuals or turn them in if you see it.”