David Pint, of Fox 9 KMSP, doesn’t typically give much coverage to Lonsdale, where he lives, but since working at home during the pandemic, his small town community featured in an award-winning project.
"One Minnesota," which captures Minnesota communities, including Lonsdale, coming together to make a difference amid COVID-19, won a Regional Upper Midwest Emmy on Nov. 14. This marked Pint's 16th Emmy.
Working in the creative services department, Pint leads a team of producers and does video content himself. He began working from home early on in the pandemic, and his team began brainstorming ways to capture the sensitive topic of COVID-19.
“One of the things I told our managers before we left the building is that everything we do has to leave a bit of hope for our viewers because of the doom and gloom,” Pint said. “We were trying to find a lot of positive stories, a lot of good things people were doing in various communities, and promote that on our commercial air time rather than just promoting ourselves. We were looking at the good nature of people.”
As the spread of COVID-19 continued into the spring, Pint’s team decided to make a video to encourage the mission of getting through the pandemic together. The team had a script written after weeks of back and forth exchanges on how to narrate the piece. The script they decided on got tossed aside after Gov. Tim Walz initiated stay-at-home orders in the spring.
“A lot of what he said was along the same lines as our script, so we had a lot of conversations about whether we use that as the script,” Pint said. “We signed up on that. He’s got a recognizable voice and spearheaded the vocal points.”
The minute-long video begins with exterior footage of the Minnesota State Capitol and transitions into clips of isolated streets, a vacant Target Field, and an empty restaurant. In a voice over, Walz delivers his executive order declaring a peacetime state of emergency to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19.
The video then becomes more hopeful in tone, showing Minnesotans unloading food shelf boxes, sewing homemade masks, donating blood, and making music on their apartment balconies. Reminding Minnesotans of things they miss, the video also includes shots of a water skier on a lake and fireworks. Pint said his crew used footage from news photographers and collected material from the Twin Cities and the suburbs in addition to 10 clips from Lonsdale.
In Lonsdale specifically, Pint included a shot of a Tri-City United teacher coming around the block for a parade held after schools closed, hearts in the windows, and footage of the birthday party parade his neighbor, Erin Lunn, organized for Lonsdale resident Johnny Carson. Many Lonsdale residents recognize Carson, because he often greets drivers and motorists with a wave as they pass by his home.
“I wanted to make sure Johnny got in there because he’s a big part of the community,” Pint said. “I thought a parade was the best fit for him.”
Instead of simply stating the facts of the pandemic, Pint wanted to treat the subject with sensitivity. The way "One Minnesota" is set up is what he believes makes it stand out among other promotional videos.
“It showed the state of our state in desperation,” Pint said. “I felt like it really captured that emotion of just kind of coming together and being together even though we’re so distant.”