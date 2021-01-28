With a new year upon us, residents will notice two differences on their next water/sewer bill, which will be mailed out in early February.
The first difference is the amount billed for sewer. The sewer rate for 2021 did not change but the sewer usage is billed based on the actual amount water used in January, February and March. After the first quarter of the year, the City uses the average of these three months for the amount billed for sewer for the remainder of the year. The City calculates the sewer rate this way because there is typically little to no outside usage during the first quarter of the year. This way, residents are not charged a sewer rate for outside usage such as watering the yard or garden, filling swimming pools, washing vehicles, etc. for the rest of the year.
The City did increase water rates for 2021. The new rates are:
Base Fee: $14.00
0-3,000 gallons: $ 3.25/1,000 gallons
3,001-6,000 gallons: $ 4.25/1,000 gallons
6,001-9,000 gallons: $ 4.75/1,000 gallons
9,001+ gallons: $ 5.25/1,000 gallons
The average household uses 7,000 gallons of water per month. Based on that, the average household will see a monthly increase in the water portion of their bill of $5.65. If a household uses 3,000 gallons of water or less, the monthly increase will be $2.00 per month because the rate for 0-3,000 gallons did not change but the base fee was increased by $2.00. The increase was necessary to eliminate a projected operating deficit of just over $100,000 in the Water Fund.
The deficit is due to the annual debt service payments for construction of Well No. 5 in 2017, which cost just under $1,100,000. The well was drilled so the City has a back up water supply that is connected to the water treatment plant. If the well was not drilled, the City would not have a reliable back up water supply that is treated. Currently, the City has three wells, two of which are connected to the water treatment plant and one that is not.
Although each community’s infrastructure needs and rates are different, Lonsdale’s monthly water/sewer rates are still lower, in some cases substantially lower, than surrounding communities.
The City also reinstated the $3.00 “Convenience Fee” associated with making payments via debt/credit cards for water/sewer bills, building permits, etc. over the phone or at City Hall. Previously the City charged this fee but discontinued it in 2020. The fee off-sets the fee the City is charged. Besides making your water/sewer bill payment over the phone or at City Hall, there are several other options available:
Drop Box at City Hall:
Residents can drop off their payment at City Hall. There is drop box slot to the left of the front door, which is checked daily.
Auto debit:
Your payment can be automatically debited from your account on the first of each month, and you will continue to receive a bill card in the mail for your records. You can sign up for this by completing the required form and providing the necessary banking information to City Hall. You can get more information by visiting: bit.ly/3oAexlv
Online:
You can pay your water/sewer bill at your convenience online through Payment Service Network, Inc. (PSN): paymentservicenetwork.com/Login.aspx By making your payment this way, residents have the option to pay their bill when they want and how much. PSN charges a fee of $2.99 for this service.