A Lonsdale resident received a phone call Thursday morning from a number displayed as the Lonsdale Police Department, but the call was in actuality a fraud call.
The caller, claiming to be a Lonsdale police officer, informed the individual that money had been placed in his bank account by accident, and he needed to transfer the payment to a “government electronic payment program” to avoid criminal charges.
Officer David Orr responded to the incident the same day.
“We had received a report from the bank, and before any transactions went through, we spoke with the individual and advised them it wasn’t anyone from the Lonsdale Police department,” said Police Chief Jason Schmitz. “And again, we don’t call requesting for funds and stuff like that.”
Schmitz said the call was the first of its kind in Lonsdale, particularly from the Police Department phone number. The department advises residents who receive calls from the police office, even with a caller using an actual name of an officer, to withhold information on money or banking information, hang up, and report the call at the police department at 507-744-2300.