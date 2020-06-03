The annual Lonsdale Community Day Festival scheduled for August this year has been canceled due to the current coronavirus pandemic.
Chamber Executive Director Shanna Gutze-Kupp posted a press release Tuesday confirming the cancellation was made "after much deliberation and careful monitoring of the current situation."
"Although we originally hoped it would be possible to bring you the festival on Aug. 8, the ongoing uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic has made this timeline no longer possible," Gutzke-Kupp wrote in the press release. "This decision has been extremely difficult to make, but the safety of our fans, community, vendors, volunteers and staff is always our top priority, and nothing will ever take precedence over your well-being.
"We understand the disappointment this cancellation will bring to our vendors, sponsors, businesses and visitors but we need to make decisions on what we know today and not what we 'hope' will happen. It’s challenging and complex however, we know it’s the right thing to do. We will forward all sponsorship and vendor fees to our 2021 event.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate these unprecedented times. Please stay safe and healthy, so we can reunite with you Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Continue to visit lonsdalecommunitydays.com with updates."