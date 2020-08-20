St. Olaf College on Thursday announced the suspension of 17 students who participated in an off-campus party last week and didn't wear masks as required.
In a message sent to students, college President David Anderson called the behavior "reckless," adding that another 50 students need to quarantine for two weeks.
“We have since learned that too many people congregated in the space, masks were not worn, physical distancing was not observed and the predictable results ensured,” Anderson said. “This is the kind of reckless behavior that will put an end to our in-person semester, and it must stop. At least one of the students who attended the party was infected with COVID-19 and exposed several students. Others in attendance exposed innocent students, like roommates, who are now having to pay a costly price for others’ poor choices.”
Anderson noted that as of Thursday morning, eight students out of 3,055 students tested for COVID-19 have tested positive for the virus.
“A heartfelt thank you to all of you who exercised care for yourselves and for others this summer so that we could begin the academic year with such a low positivity rate,” Anderson said.
Classes at the Northfield campus began Thursday, three weeks ahead of schedule. College officials moved the semester up so students could finish before Thanksgiving and the heart of the typical flu season.
In June, Anderson said the college’s top priority was ensuring the health and safety of students and staff.
“Starting early provides the best opportunity to have a full semester of in-person classes before a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, should that occur in late fall,” read a statement issued in June by St. Olaf. “It also provides an opportunity to conclude the semester before flu season, which will help avoid confusion caused by flu symptoms spreading at the same time as the campus community is carefully monitoring COVID-19 symptoms.”
In order for students to return to campus, they needed sign a pledge agreeing to daily monitoring and COVID-19 prevention efforts. Students are also expected to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing, and adhere to illness, isolation and quarantine protocols.
"Every single one of us has a responsibility to check the behavior of those around us," Anderson wrote to students Thursday. "If you see someone not adhering to the Community Standards, remind them that this behavior endangers everyone and could jeopardize our ability to complete a full semester in person. Our systems are in place and our preparations are excellent. It is now up to all of us to act safely and to look out for each other's health."
Beginning Sept. 3, the college will post a daily COVID-19 alert level to inform the college community about the level of risk posed on campus by the COVID-19 virus. The levels are color coded and include an explanation of each designation. While the campus is still in quarantine status, Anderson says the goal is to "stay at the green alert level so that we can complete the semester in person."
In the past few days alone, college students at schools in North Carolina, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Vermont, Kansas, Colorado and at the Air Force Academy have tested positive, creating a ripple effect that has put hundreds of other students into quarantine or isolation. The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on its third day of the semester, moved all classes online after the positivity rate rise from 2.8% to 13.6% at Campus Health in a week.
The U.S. leads the world in the number of coronavirus cases, with 5.4 million cases reported as of Tuesday, and more than 170,000 confirmed dead, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.