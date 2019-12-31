The 2019-20 academic year at Tri-City United Schools started with a multitude of changes, many of them related to the building updates made possible by the voter-approved operating levy of February 2018.
Halfway through the year, with many of the big pieces in place, Superintendent Teri Preisler said it’s now the little pieces that deserve attention. As the schools’ contractor finalizes work in different construction areas, staff will consider ways to build upon TCU’s vision for the future.
“All of the visions, all the dreams, all the ‘what ifs’ are now coming true, and I think the public has seen that with each of our open houses,” said Preisler.
The biggest facility change when TCU High School students return from winter break is the further implementation of the new performing arts center. Students began their one-act play rehearsals on the new stage and will perform later in January. Starting this second semester, TCU High School teacher Carey Langer will launch an audio visual club for students. The new facility will become a learning lab for students as they delve into the behind-the-scenes aspects of theater.
Apart from student use, the new performing arts center will also provide opportunities for the greater community. The theater will host a showing of the documentary “Singin’ in the Grain” Jan. 19, and TCU Community Ed will continue exploring other ways to utilize the space. According to Preisler, area businesses and organizations have already expressed interest in renting the space for performances.
New classrooms opened the door to new curriculum in the fall, including three sections of an intro to woods elective at TCU High School. Not wanting this class to be a “one and done” learning experience, Preisler said staff is considering ways to bring students to the next level of woods in the future.
Preparing students for future careers and other pathways to success is already a priority at TCU High School. But to give students a better understanding of career opportunities, Preisler said the district plans to identify what TCU doesn’t currently offer and explore partnerships to help fill the gaps.
In 2020, TCU Schools will continue its profile of a graduate project, which the district began in 2018-19. Preisler said staff will become more intentional about helping students foster the sort of skills and characteristics expected of TCU graduates, as determined through wide-ranging services. Problem-solving and collaboration are just a couple of those key components.
Building upon other existing curriculum, Preisler said elementary school teachers in the district have grown intrigued with the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination), which has benefited students in seventh and eighth grades. Preisler said TCU Le Center is moving ahead with some of the educational and collaborative processes AVID presents, and TCU Montgomery is digging in as well. TCU Lonsdale, which last year completed a deep level of Universal Design for Learning’s personalized learning structure, will continue implementing this decision-making model in 2020.
In the area of Early Childhood, Preisler said “children are living and thriving and growing in that new space.” Repurposing classrooms has allowed TCU to expand five-day programming across the district.
“Wednesday morning is an ECFE class and every reserved parking space is filled,” said Preisler.