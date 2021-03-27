Cole Walters, 16, of Lonsdale has spent a lot of time at the Rice County Fair showing horses and pigeons, but one thing he noticed was a lack of benches on the grounds.
To earn his Eagle Scout, Walters decided to build two 8-foot benches for the fairgrounds as his Eagle Scout Service Project. The Rice County Fair Board informed him about a need for a new picnic table, so he included that in his project, too.
“I’ve done some building projects with my dad,” Walters said. “Before I built my benches, I helped him build our kitchen island. That’s one of the larger projects I did. Not a ton of experience, but I knew exactly what I was doing, and I printed off online plans.”
Requirements were flexible; Walters only needed to refrain from using green tree wood to build the benches and table. Instead, he used cedar.
His dad, Troy, helped him cut all the wood because Scouts BSA (Boy Scouts of America) requires no one under 18 operates saws. Around seven youth, mostly from his troop, helped him assemble the pieces. After completing the project, Walters submitted the table and benches at a Rice County Fair Board meeting.
Because the benches and table are movable, Walters said he isn’t sure where the Fairgrounds staff will put them.
John Dvorak, Rice County Fair manager, said the furniture pieces are in storage for now, until winter officially ends. He isn’t entirely sure where the benches and table will go, but he has an idea.
“I would like to put them around the Master Gardener’s garden so if people want to eat lunch there, they would have a place to do that,” Devorak. “As far as the bench, I don’t know if we’re going to leave that out or not because we don’t want it to get vandalized. Benches left out at the fairgrounds tend to disappear where the picnic table would be harder to load up and take away.”
Dvorak said Walters did a nice job on the benches and joked, “I could get him to make me about 100 of them, but we’ll take what we can get.”
After completing his project, which had a June to November 2020 timeline, Walters submitted paperwork for his Board of Review to become an Eagle. He officially earned the rank on Jan. 21 of this year.
“It’s been a drive since I was 12,” Walters said of earning his Eagle rank. “It’s always something I wanted to do.”
Walters joined Lonsdale Scouts BSA Troop 9327 in 2016, at a point when three Scouts were “Eagling out.” This allowed Walters to advance quickly in his first two years of involvement.
How to work with groups is something Walters learned from Scouts that he applies to his everyday life. With the exception of last year, because of the pandemic, his troop has worked with other troops on a Scouts camping trip. Since everyone there has the same Scouts foundation, he said working together is simple.
While Scouts have until their 18th birthday to earn their Eagle ranking, Walters was only a week away from turning 16 when he became an Eagle. That’s unusual, he said, but others in his troop have also earned their Eagle early.
After spending a lot of his summer break working on his Eagle project, Walters said he’s excited to have “one less thing to worry about” this coming summer. He’s also landed leadership positions within Scouts BSA already, so going forward, he wants to give others a chance to lead and instead help out on a need to need basis.
“Our troop is really young; the average age is 14,” Walters said. “The top leaders are 13 and 15. I’ve helped our leader very often on camp outs giving ideas on setting up the camps, setting up duty rosters, and keeping everyone in order. Just be the person to have some advice to give when it’s needed.”