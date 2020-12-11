As the end of 2020 approaches, county highway departments have either recently completed or are putting the finishing touches on their long-term infrastructure vision.
In Rice County, the county Board of Commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday on its decade-long Transportation Improvement. That was followed by unanimous approval from the board. In the short term, the plan won’t look radically different from last year’s with a big, already discussed exception.
The Baseline Road reconstruction project was initially scheduled to break ground this year, with a two-year project timeline. In year one, or 2020, the foundation was to be laid for a gravel road which was then to be paved in 2021. The 2.3-mile stretch of road, which serves as an eastern frontage road for I-35, was slated to be half of the county’s marquee highway project this year. The county also had plans to rebuild a 2.8-mile stretch of County Road 46, which serves as I-35’s western frontage road.
While the west frontage road project proceeded as expected, the east frontage road project got caught in the eminent domain process after landowners refused to cede their rights to the land.
Initially, the county hoped to get a hearing set up on the matter swiftly but the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way, forcing the rescheduling of hundreds of court cases and creating a significant case backlog. That delay forced the county to move the $5 million project back a year. The other major 2021project will be the reconstruction of an 8.8-mile stretch of County Road 6 in the Lonsdale area, at a $3.5 million cost.
Rice County Engineer Dennis Luebbe said the county also hopes to continue work on the proposed interchange at I-35 and Highway 19. If all goes well, that project could break ground by summer of 2022, though getting the needed state and federal dollars is expected to be a challenge.
On the other end of the spectrum, the final year of the Transportation Improvement Plan is now 2030 and several new projects have been added, though Luebbe cautioned that 2030 is far enough in the future that the proposals are very preliminary and could easily be shifted.
Among them is a $2 million project that would reconstruct, widen and improve Lincoln Street and Greenvale Avenue on the west side of Northfield, near St. Olaf College. Luebbe said that he’s already talked with Northfield city officials about the project and potential impacts.
The county is also looking at a reclamation project on County Road 78, which connects Northfield and Dundas. Even though it’s well into the future, Luebbe said the cost and difficulty of completing the project should not be underestimated.