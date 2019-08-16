With the terms for Lonsdale mayor and two City Council members expiring at the end of this year, all three officials have filed for re-election and all are running unopposed.
The filing period for candidacy in Lonsdale was open from July 30 through Tuesday, Aug. 13 with the deadline to withdraw from candidacy on Thursday, Aug. 15.
Mayor Tim Rud will run unopposed for his ninth term as mayor. He was first elected in 2003 and completes his eighth term at the end of 2019. Mayor terms last two years.
Council members Kevin Kodada and Cindy Furrer also run unopposed for their offices. Kodada completes his fourth term and Furrer completes her third at the end of this year. Terms for city council members last four years.
The city election will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Lonsdale City Council Chambers. Absentee voting takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Rice County Government Service building located at 320 3rd St. NW in Faribault.