The city of Lonsdale has long advocated for a roundabout at the Hwy. 19/County Road 2 intersection, especially following a fatal vehicle crash there in January 2020.
Thanks to a $2.5 million Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) grant, roundabout construction is expected to begin in 2025.
Since the project received grant funding, District 6 Engineer Heather Lukes said the next step for the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is to work with county partners, the city of Lonsdale and local townships. Mark Trogstad-Isaacson will be the project manager for the design, overseeing and handling the technical portion of the project.
Mike Dougherty, MnDOT District 6 spokesperson for the roundabout project, said roundabouts are implemented first and foremost for safety purposes, and a high crash rate typically warrants the HSIP award.
“The first thing is for safety and the other is for traffic flow,” Dougherty said. “You continue to drive through, and if you’re not stopping and it’s not getting backed up, it’s better for the environment because vehicles aren’t stagnant at a stoplight or stop sign.”
Between 2015-2019, Dougherty found there were 10 crashes (four injury crashes) at this location in addition to the fatal crash in 2020. Of these 11 total crashes, eight were right-angle, including the fatal crash.
Rice County implemented the short-term improvement recommendation of installing a flashing LED stop sign and advanced warning as an immediate response to the January 2020 fatality. The other MnDOT recommendation, rumble strips, were already in place.
“I would say that intersection is in the top five for crashes in the past few years,” Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn told Lonsdale News Review in October 2020. “It’s unfortunate because many of these crashes are preventable if people are paying attention, if they would look to see if the driver on the cross ramp is stopping or not. The majority fail to yield if they’re pulling out from that stop sign going east or west.”
The transition of vehicles moving from a 60 mile-per-hour zone into a 30-mile-per-hour zone also makes the crashes more serious, he said. Plus, with no stop signs on the north and south sides of the intersection, drivers need to watch out for traffic coming into Lonsdale on County Road 2.
Dougherty said when a community advocates for a roundabout, it shows the residents have an increased understanding how roundabouts function compared to years ago.
“Some people are still hesitant about [roundabouts] but more have encountered them in recent years,” Dougherty said. “The more experience you have in driving through roundabouts you see how they function and people have less anxiety than maybe five years ago. They are proven to reduce crashes.”
According to MnDOT’s 2017 study of the traffic safety at roundabouts in Minnesota, which compared crash rates before and after construction, roundabouts contributed to an 80% decrease in fatal and serious injury crashes in the state.
Although side swipes may still occur in roundabouts, Dougherty said the speed reduction to 15 or 25 miles per hour has prevented major injuries and fatal crashes from happening.
The $2.5 million is “a pretty strong estimate” of what the roundabout project will cost, Doughtery said, and designers will “try to tailor plans and the contract to get as close to that price point as possible.”
"There will be some additional costs for the project that are paid for by Rice County, but at this time the final costs haven’t been determined," Dougherty said. "These are typically a very small percentage of the overall costs."
The contractor for the project will likely be awarded in January 2025, Dougherty said. In the meantime, designers will engage with those who use the intersection, review the right lane lines, and sort out “nitty gritty” details motorists may not notice.
For the outreach portion of the project, Dougherty said an eventual project website will give residents updates on construction timelines, plans, maps, and meeting dates. Website users can then sign up to receive emails or texts to alert them of information.
“Just pay attention to the news, and we’ll reach out to the Lonsdale community to get that information out there,” Dougherty said. “That’s the next big step.”