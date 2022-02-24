Over the last 15 years, road work signs have become an increasingly common sight in Lonsdale.
As cities grow and expand, they usually outgrow their original infrastructure. In Lonsdale, that can be seen clearly. In recent years, the city of Lonsdale has made efforts to fix its existing issues with infrastructure.
“In 2006, the city created its own capital improvement plan,” City Engineer Nick Guilliams said, “It was updated again in 2020. It identified priorities for the street reconstruction maintenance.”
Since 2006, Lonsdale has completed several large infrastructure projects. Through each phase of this improvement plan, much of the city’s infrastructure was updated.
“Over the last 15 years, the city has done quite a few projects,” said Guilliams.
The 2022 portion of the improvement plan includes “Third Avenue Southwest between Central and Colorado, Fourth Avenue Southwest between Railway to Colorado, Alabama Street from Fourth to Second, and Arizona Sreet, we’ll be replacing water main only.”
Guilliams explained the goals of the project during his presentation at the Lonsdale City Council meeting Feb. 24.
He said water mains will be replaced up to and including curb stops, plus a new segment of water main on Third. There will also be a few sanitary sewer repairs. The pavement will be removed and replaced with new sand subsection to help with drainage. The catch basins and manholes need to be replaced for the storm sewers. Curb and gutter will be replaced throughout.
With a project of this size, it was important for the city to address the two biggest issues concerning affected residents: money and time. As far as street projects go, this one’s estimated timeline is relatively short, but the price for the city is no laughing matter.
“We did receive seven bids; we went with the low bid,” Guilliams said. “When you add in the 5% contingency, we’re at approximately $1.5 million, then adding indirect cost, we have a total estimated project cost of approximately 1.8 million.”
While the price may be staggering, only a portion of the total will be paid directly by affected residents. Benefited residents will still be expected to pay $14,000 per single family unit in the affected area. Different types of buildings, like commercial and high density housing, will be charged differently.
“Other funding sources are the general property tax levy and enterprise funds from the water and sewer accounts,” Guilliams said.
Mayor Tim Rud made sure the information had reached those who would be affected and expected to pay.
“Is it printed clearly on the notice? Obviously it’s been kind of a little bit of a sore subject over the years. People missed that,” he said. “If you wanna pay your assessment with no interest, you have to pay now or in the next 30 days.”
Guilliams then addressed the time frame for the project. The first neighborhood meeting about the project was held Sep. 9, 2021. Construction is expected to begin by May, and the project is scheduled to be “substantially completed” by Sept. 10, 2022.