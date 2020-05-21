Crashes have increased on Hwy. 19 over the past few years, and the city of Lonsdale is on board with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) to find solutions.
According to a report by MnDOT, the increase in crashes is in direct correlation with a significant increase in traffic on 19. A failure to yield is the primary cause of accidents, and the majority of the 15 crashes on 19/County Road 2 in the past 10 years occurred after 2016. One of them, in January this year, was fatal.
MnDOT plans to do a mill and overlay project on 19 in 2023, and the city of Lonsdale has taken the initiative to advance the planning. During the City Council’s virtual meeting Thursday, May 14, City Engineer John Powell detailed the feedback the city received on its intersection control evaluation (ICE), which was prepared last fall.
The ICE details geometric properties that could improve the way drivers maneuver their vehicles at the Highway 19/Eighth Avenue NE intersection in Lonsdale, taking traffic findings into account. One of the proposed solutions to controlling traffic was a roundabout at the intersection, but District 6 Traffic Operations deemed the idea impractical due to design constraints.
City Engineer John Powell mentioned that MnDOT does believe in establishing some method of traffic control at the intersection in 10 years, but doesn’t see a need for a roundabout at this point.
Instead of a roundabout, MnDOT is considering two alternative traffic control methods, which Powell reported. One potential solution is to extend the eastbound passing lane section so it begins 300 feet west of the Generations Building Center driveway. This would create an eastbound right turn lane for the businesses that doubles as a passing lane for traffic turning left at Eighth Avenue NE. The other idea is to extend the westbound right turn lane by about 100 feet to craft a right turn lane that also works as a bypass lane.
Believing some sort of traffic control is needed at the intersection, Mayor Tim Rud and councilors encouraged Powell to continue pushing for a proactive solution.
Powell agreed to compare and contrast Lonsdale’s situation with other areas and review discussions with MnDOT in further pursuit of a remedy.
During the discussion, Powell also briefed the council on further plans for improving Highway 19’s intersections at CSAH 2 and CSAH 4.
MnDOT does recommend a roundabout at Hwy. 19/CSAH 2 and proposed two possible methods of reducing collisions in the interim: A flashing LED stop sign on the west leg of CSAH 2 or pavement bars on both the east and west legs of CSAH 2.
As for the intersection at Highway 19 and CSAH 4, Powell said the Planning Commission reviewed two possibilities for improving the traffic flow: either a roundabout or rerouting CSAH 4 to Fifth Avenue NW and closing Highway 19’s connection to Third Avenue SW. According to Powell, the Planning Commission prefers the second option. He said the Rice County engineer was invited to attend a future Planning Commission meeting to participate in further discussions on the intersection.