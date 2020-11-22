The Breakfast with Santa is an annual hit for Tri-City United Early Childhood Education, but this year's breakfast will look a little different.
The Breakfast with Santa is going contact free with a drive-thru, take home breakfast from the Tri-City United High School Parking Lot. The morning meal is also being served to families at night from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4.
It's a necessary departure from the usual Breakfast with Santa. In a more ordinary year, families would take their kids for some Saturday morning pancakes at the high school where they would get to play games, color pages, make crafts and of course, meet the big man himself. The fundraiser regularly draws as many as 150 people and raised $1,000 for the Early Childhood program last year.
That kind of fundraiser isn't possible in the COVID-19 pandemic, but ECFE is finding new ways to bring out the Christmas spirit. Organizers are taking advantage of their night-time breakfast to create a holiday light display. Families are encouraged to come in their pajamas, get their breakfasts and take in the view.
The late-night breakfast will also feature an appearance from Santa Claus. He won't be able to take anyone on his lap this year, but Saint Nick will be outside helping distribute meals to kids and adults.
"We're trying to make this as contactless and COVID safe as possible," said TCU Early Childhood Coordinator Natalie Eckstein. "If there was a way to do it without canceling the event altogether, we really wanted to do this and have it be available for families."
Early Childhood is taking any volunteers interested in providing their own individually powered light displays. Those wishing to decorate a tree or a vehicle or simply their own yard decorations can reach out to the TCU Early Childhood progam.
The price of breakfast is completely free this year for kids 18 and under, while adults will pay a discounted price of $2 a meal. Proceeds will go toward purchasing classroom materials for the Early Childhood program, which are needed even more in this pandemic.
"We try to keep it in the program with the kids as much as possible," said Eckstein. "With COVID restrictions on our programs, we've had to divide the classroom into two groups so we've had to really thin out and spread out the materials that we have."