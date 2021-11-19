Lonsdale’s Main Street will be transformed into the ultimate holiday oasis on Saturday, Nov. 27.
The new event from the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce combines the first-ever Frosty Fest with the annual tree lighting and Small Business Saturday. Frosty Fest will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. and features events for the whole family, from horse-drawn wagon rides with lights and music to experience the store front holiday lights, uniquely created luminaries by Lonsdale Elementary students highlighting downtown Lonsdale, and food and refreshments available from local businesses.
Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shanna Gutzke-Kupp says many of the businesses will have specials. There will be opportunities available to get photos with Santa, Frosty the Snowman and Elsa from “Frozen” at Something For All. The evening ends with the tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. in Lions Park with Mayor Tim Rud sharing a few words.
JoAnn Erickson, owner of Something For All, looks forward to another holiday-filled day. Last year was their first year having Santa available for photos. Erickson said she felt badly because some kids weren’t able to see Santa last year since many events were canceled, and thought it would be a fun idea to put together. The event was held outside, and staff made sure everyone socially distanced.
“It’s good to just get people out on Main Street and enjoy the day,” said Erickson of the new Chamber event.
The event is in conjunction with Small Business Saturday, and Erickson adds shopping local is huge for small businesses.
“We depend on the community here to stay in business,” said Erickson.
Along with the photo opportunities, Erickson says they are also an Adopt-a-Tree event, where nonprofit organizations adopt a tree for free and decorate it. From there, it’s up to members of the community to vote on their favorite tree. Sweet treats and hot beverages, provided by Something Tasty, will also be available for attendees.
Gutzke-Kupp said the Chamber is trying to add new events and ensure opportunities for residents and the community to see what’s available, and also provide a fun during the holiday season when there isn’t much else to do locally. Along with food specials, businesses will bring in other businesses to sell different products, like the Chamber, which will have make and take trees for $5 from Hillside Gift and Garden Center.
The Lonsdale first! loyalty program that started Nov. 1, runs through Dec. 31. The program is designed to stimulate local spending, where the community can shop at local participating businesses and get special cards stamped. With each completed card, an individual gets a chances to win up to $700 in Chamber Checks, announced at the annual dinner Jan. 25. Individuals can fill up more than one card, giving them multiple chances to win.
From what the Chamber was able to track, Gutzke-Kupp said, last year $550 was awarded to local community members.